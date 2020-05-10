A Valley man and his wife contracted coronavirus and were admitted to Evangelical Community Hospital.
Per protocol, they were placed in separate decompression rooms, and health professionals watched their conditions fluctuate in similar fashion. Arrangements were made to place both of them in the same room for care, even though they each were severely compromised.
“I had the privilege to peek through the window when he got to see his beloved — when they were finally in the same room together. He started crying, and I found myself tear up, too,” said Evangelical Community Hospital chaplain Jackie Heitmann. “The next day, they showed improvement. Their experience showcases the medicine of spiritual care – you can’t put that in a needle or a pill. Presence is a powerful healer.”
Within quarantine-fueled hospital isolation from family and friends, chaplains have been asked to provide a sense of presence to those who are struggling and feel alone during their inpatient treatment.
“Many times, I am the only person in the room who isn’t a doctor or a nurse doing tests and X-rays,” said Heitmann. “I try to provide a presence of hope — in fact, we are seeing an awakening of what hope can look like in a medical facility during this time.”
Providing a physical presence
Patrick Uhter, of UPMC Susquehanna, admits that his chaplains are constantly adapting to meet the needs of their patients.
“One of the biggest themes for our pastoral care team is that patients miss their families, they miss their pastor, and they wish they could see them,” he said. “We are spending more time in rooms providing that physical presence speaking with patients and, where possible, utilizing technology to help patients connect with family and friends that can’t visit in person.”
According to Timothy Sadler, of the Geisinger Health System, major medical situations that require hospitalization can be traumatizing enough, but adding the anxiety of the coronavirus situation has really impacted many of their patients in profound ways.
“We believe that every person is a spiritual being, but in cases like this, it can be easy to be knocked off your grounding,” he said. “Our job is to try to help patients reconnect with that grounding, and we are being pushed beyond the normal aspects to find creative ways to create a connection and help people find that solid spiritual footing they once had.”
Sadler gave an example from earlier in his day with a patient who wanted to do a rosary, but he isn’t Roman Catholic.
“I had a copy and went through it with another staff member and the patient, and we did it together,” he said. “I look at it like many of these patients have endured bridges over broken waters, and our job is to help repair it enough to help them get across.”
For Heitmann, the chaplains — and extended hospital staff — are living out the story of the Good Samaritan from the Bible.
“We offer a presence of love and compassion, which is the core of the Good Samaritan story,” she said. “No matter what color your skin may be, or where you are in your walk of faith, you are a human being and deserve to know that others care about you and will stand beside you.”
That sort of commitment is especially hard for Heitmann, the only paid chaplain at Evangelical who lost the presence of her volunteer chaplain team since restrictions intensified on March 17. Beyond her normal shift, she is also the on-call chaplain, needing to be available seven days a week, 24 hours a day.
“When I go home at night, I have a ritual at the back of my house where I don’t want to bring contaminated clothing in. I change and get in the tub, soak and relax. Sometimes, after a really hard day, I turn on a Hallmark movie and have a good cry, go to bed, and then I’m good,” she said. “I’ve learned to be comfortable with my tears — I’ve learned that in tears, there is real healing. It can be very cathartic.”
Taking a toll
Sadler has also noticed the toll of being a chaplain during these times.
“Every morning during our safety report, I look over these professionals that have been trained well beyond a master of divinity, and I see them wearing down,” he said. “I am hoping and praying that we can bolster each other through these times.”
Sadler admitted that care provided by chaplains goes beyond serving the patients.
“Our medical staff are going through quite a challenge, as well,” he said. “The deployment and redeployment of services has changed drastically, and medical staff are forced to learn new skills beyond what they are comfortable with — a nurse who may be used to working with mothers and babies could be on the palliative care floor working with a completely different age group.”
Health care worker stressors go beyond the workplace, as well, he added.
“Many have extenuating circumstances at home. Perhaps they have children who are now out of school and in need of child care,” he said. “There are concerns about spreading the virus and being there for family while also trying to be there for patients. It provides quite a bit of stress and we, as chaplains, do what we can to help alleviate that and help our colleagues.”
The impact of coronavirus is something Sadler feels goes beyond any sort of temporary situation — and will require quite a bit of adaptation moving forward.
“Some of our patients may seem OK on the surface, but are dealing with quite a bit of anger, guilt and anxieties about this situation that I think we will all be addressing for years to come,” he said. “Post-traumatic stress, those with borderline personality issues, the coronavirus is impacting all of that — and the whole system — in ways we can only imagine down the road.”
He also worries about patients who leave the institutional aspects of what he and his colleagues are providing as chaplains.
“Many people are spiritual, but may not be churched, and while we are currently filling a void and giving them a taste of what that may be like, our chaplains can’t follow them after discharge,” Sadler said. “We are praying that people who leave find some way to be spiritually boosted within their families and communities.”
Relatable experience
Within the past year, Heitmann has recovered from a very serious form of cancer, and she uses that to help connect with patients.
“I tell them that not long ago, I was in their shoes, and I know how important it was for me to have family and friends visit,” she said. “I tell them that it doesn’t matter what disease they have, but I am there for them and care for them.”
The job has not been easy, but it is more important than ever, Heitmann admitted.
“I was reminded that even in the military, the chaplains go out on the firing grounds. During this time, life at the hospital can seem very much like a war zone,” she said. “What I hope to bring is a sense that no one is alone. I am sensitive to their medical condition, but I’m mostly focused on their soul — their will to live. This is the most critical time for a chaplain to be here.”