Combine fabulous food with celebrity chefs doing the cooking, the perfect venue, adult beverages, and friends coming together for a great cause and you have the best recipe for an excellent evening.
The 2019 edition of Cookin' Men was held on Thursday night, October 24 at Rusty Rail in Mifflinburg. Proceeds benefited the Thyra M. Humphreys Center for Breast Health, part of Evangelical Community Hospital.
This year the sold-out event had 500 attendees and volunteers and a record amount of money raised at $51,000. I enjoyed chatting with Alexis Rosini who is part of Evan's development team. She was so pleased with the success of Cookin' Men as was development Veep Donna Schuck.
I arrived early, and after checking in and talking with Deanna Hollenbach, PR/Communications Manager for Evan, I took a tour to see the chefs' stations and I loved being immersed in the beautiful pink décor and the creative use of Breast Cancer's signature color. Tables throughout the rooms had notices which stated: “Have scheduled your mammogram?” A very important reminder.
I headed to the Daily Item's cooking station and met “sous chefs” Nicole and Chelsea Garmin. Chef and DI publisher Fred Scheller arrived with his wife, Joanne Arbogast. Chef Fred served Bloody Mary Soup. Yum! Perfect fare for a cool night. My next stop was close by. I had so much fun kibitzing with Geisinger's Tom Sokola and Tom Weir, ably assisted by Linda Vaji. The “Two Toms” were in high spirits as they sported sombreros and maracas in keeping with the Mexican theme, and served Churrasco Tacos with Squash.
Dr. John Turner, medical director of the Breast Center served North Carolina Pulled Pork BBQ which was luscious. Dr. Russell Stankiewicz urged me to try his Pink Lemonade Bars. I'm glad I did; a delicious and refreshing treat.
I said Hi to Alan and Martha Barrick, Pat and Marty Powell, Dr. James Morgan, SBC's Roger Haddon and Kevin Herr, Diane Meixell, Linda Korb, Elba Arenas, and Don and Connie May. Everyone was raving about the food and the interesting dishes the chefs prepared. In addition to the culinary offerings, there was a cash bar and flavored water. The program included recipes for every dish featured. Guests could try and recreate the taste of Cookin' Men at home. The Top Chef and Pink Whisk award went to Chris Peifer and Micha Miner of Susquehanna Limousine and National Beef. And what a treat it was—Kansas City Burnt Ends. Yum!
I joined Teri MacBride, Grace Mahon, Katia Felty, and Simona Lovik who were having a terrific time. It was fun to talk with them. Deb and Ron Lloyd of Watsontown were dressed for the occasion in pink with black. Ron sported a jaunty hat with a pink brim.
For palate clearing, there was nothing like the GSVCC's Bob Garrett's tray filled with Pedro's Pomegranate Champagne Sorbet. Bob's wife, Alice Anne Schwab, helped serve.
Annette and Bernie Sarsfield introduced me to a group of their friends. I enjoyed meeting John and Sue Griffith, Norma Jean Schreck, and Bob and Kathy Stauder. Laney Shambach was also part of the group and we've shared some fun times at various events; same with Annette and Bernie.
It was wonderful to talk with Evan's president/CEO Kendra Aucker who regaled a group of us with tales of her recent trip and riding an elephant. Way to go Kendra!
It was Girls' Night Out for a group of friends. They were having a blast! This exuberant group included Jen Bilger, Larissa Pittinger, Devon Somers, Kristin Herb, Courtney Remmey, Melissa Widerquist, Kelly Kerr, Ashley Papson, Laura Graver, and Jessie Mongelluzzo.
As the evening was coming to a close, I talked with Kay Keller. She told me that her hubby, Congressman Fred Keller, was at another event. It was lovely spending time with Kay who was enjoying the evening.
Although I did taste as many of the chef's dishes as I could, I had to stop before I got to all of them. I enjoyed Grandmas Stefan's Turkey Soup from Dr. Todd Stefan, Chicken Pesto Wraps/Sunny Hummwich, and Asian Salad from chefs Chris Wheeler and Drew Kelly, Miller Center, Mighty Munch Mac and Cheese from Zodiac Printeractive's Chuck Allabaugh, Jr., Chili Lime, Shrimp Wonton Cups offered by Mike Trudnak, Bucknell Sports Properties, Sweet and Spicy Chicken Chili from Eric John, Ritz-Craft Corporation, and Maine Lobster Roll Surf and Turf Style from Shaun Smith, Albright Care Services. The food was worthy of five stars! The chefs outdo themselves every year.
Cookin' Men is more than the wonderful food. It's about breast cancer, and, this year, the funds raised will be used to provide financial help women in our Valley who are under-insured or have no insurance for breast-cancer screening.
A huge thank you and a tip of the chef's toque to the volunteers, the chefs and their staff, Evangelical Community Hospital, the Rusty Rail, and to sponsors Weis Markets, Geisinger, Baker Tilly, Prudential, and Remmey—the Pallet Company.
Until next time...
Look for Freddi Carlip, of Lewisburg, at coming “scenes.” She can be reached by e-mail at onthescenefsc@gmail.com