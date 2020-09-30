Chicken pot pie chowder a fall favorite

Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: We have been making this recipe for years, and this won’t be the last time we’ll be making it either.
It’s perfect for cold weather, so we make it during the fall season a lot.
Although it’s a very filling meal, everyone goes back for seconds and thirds. It’s fairly healthy as well...not counting the delicious biscuits on the top. Also, if mixed vegetables aren’t your favorite, you can swap them out for any other combination of vegetables. ... I would personally enjoy the added texture of some chopped celery. I really like the versatility of this recipe.
We have not tried it yet, but I’m sure it could also be made in a pressure cooker, with a few adjustments. The low maintenance aspect of the chicken pot pie chowder makes this recipe a great pick for busy people who need quick meals, but want to avoid fast food options.
Vanessa: I’ve been on a soup trend lately. They are easy to make, filling, and perfect for packing for lunch ... or as a delicious dinner.
This chicken pot pie chowder is a favorite in our home. We made a few edits from the directions below. This recipe pulls together in less than 30 minutes ... A dinnertime win for sure!
Here are a few tips that can make this recipe even more effortless for you:
1. Cook, chop, and freeze chicken in a single layer in advance. It will thaw more quickly and be ready to mix in with the other ingredients. If you do up several batches of chicken, it can be used for a multitude of different recipes, while saving you time on those busy evenings. This preparation will also save you money from those last minute trips to the drive thru.
2. Use a pan that is versatile with heating sources that it can be used in or on. We used one that enabled us to do everything in one pan — we microwaved the chicken breasts in it, cooked the vegetables on the stove, then transferred it to the oven to finish it off. If you don’t want to deal with a lot of extra dishes, this step is critical.
3. We doubled the meat and the mixed vegetables, but kept the rest of the ingredients the same. I almost always use a standard amount of meat in a dish to feed our family. It is more filling, and less liquidy, and creates more servings.
Chicken Pot Pie Chowder
Ingredients:
2 Tbsp oil
1/2 onion
2 garlic cloves, pressed
1/4 cup flour
2 cups chicken stock
1/2 tsp salt
1/4 tsp black pepper
2 cups milk
2 cups frozen mixed vegetables
1 1/2 cups cooked, chopped chicken
1 pkg (7.5 oz) buttermilk biscuits
Directions:
1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Heat the oil in a 4 quart pan over medium heat for 3-5 minutes, or until shimmering.
2. Chop the onion into coarse pieces.
3. Add the onion and garlic to the pan. Cook for 3-5 minutes, or until the onions are softened. Stir occasionally.
4. Sprinkle the flour over the onions and garlic, and stir to coat. Cook for 1 minute.
5. Add the stock, salt and pepper, then increase the heat to medium-high. Bring the mixture to a simmer, scraping the bottom of the pan to release any flour.
6. Add the milk, mixed vegetables, and chicken. Stir.
7. Place the biscuits on top of the chowder. Bake, uncovered, 12-15 minutes, or until the tops of the biscuits are golden brown. Let cool 5 minutes before serving.
Slow cooker method:
Substitute cooked chicken with raw chicken. Complete steps 2-4 from above, then add broth, mixed vegetables and chicken. Cook covered on high for 4 hours, or low for 8 hours. Add the milk, top with biscuits, and finish in the oven as directed.