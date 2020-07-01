LEWISBURG — Make a colorful shirt, see how big a really big soap bubble can get, and take a fresh look at a hula hoop ... all in an hour.
The Lewisburg Children’s Museum is offering a PopUp Play activity in their courtyard during two sessions on Saturday, from 10 to 11 a.m. or noon to 1 p.m., weather permitting. Kids can create a tie-dye T-shirt and enjoy fun STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) and art activities, all for free. Participants must be registered.
“I think, now more than ever, these outdoor activities are really needed by families for a fun way to give them a chance to return to some sense of normalcy and to have fun learning and sharing with other children in a low-stress environment,” said Kahla DeSmit, director of the museum.
Kids should bring their own T-shirt, pillowcase or similar item to tie-dye; the Children’s Museum will provide the dyes. Other events will include hula hoop and chalk activities and a bubble station where participants can make a 10-foot bubble.
“The kids love them,” DeSmit said of the huge bubbles.
Activities ranging in a variety of topics are planned throughout the summer thanks to a grant from the Central Susquehanna Community Foundation’s Disaster Relief Fund.
“They’re kind of simple things, but we put a new spin on them and make them exciting and fun for families,” DeSmit said.
Olivia Agosti, an AmeriCorps member at the museum, helped with virtual programs during the pandemic quarantine. She’s looking forward to opening the museum’s doors, even if only in the outside courtyard.
“I’m very excited about it,” she said. “I’m looking forward to getting to socialize, getting to see the kids make the crafts in person rather than virtually through the computer.”
The Museum will follow CDC and Department of Health guidelines, including wearing a mask and limiting the number of participants to avoid crowds. More details and registration information can be found on the Museum’s website at www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org or its Facebook page.
“We are being very careful,” DeSmit said. “Right now, wearing a mask can be the best thing to do to protect other people.”
Children will enjoy the opportunity to create a colorful item to take home while engaging in fun outdoor activities with their peers.
“We’re just excited to be able to have kids coming back,” Agosti said. “It makes us feel we’re on the track of getting back to the Lewisburg Children’s Museum we all know and love.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Send email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com.