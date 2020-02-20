Chili, auction fund cystic fibrosis fight

MIFFLINBURG — The annual Chili Cookoff & Auction is the Pennsylvania Cystic Fibrosis Inc.’s biggest fundraiser of the year, allowing them to continue their life-saving efforts and provide much-needed support to families in the state who are battling the disease. It also arms them with the ability to support progressive CF research that seeks better long-term treatment, and ultimately a cure.
For the 30th annual event last year, 162 items were auctioned off, and more than $42,000 was raised for the cause, according to PACFI founder and current secretary Bob Derr.
He and many others enjoy the event year after year.
“It’s an exciting madhouse atmosphere where several things are happening at once,” he said. “Auctioneer Clint Rockey encouraging the bidders while announcer Troy Berkheiser chimes in to support him when necessary; the volunteer runners from the Mifflinburg Fire Department going back and forth to ensure the bidders get their goods; the Scarlet D bartenders doing constant refills and the wait staff moving through the crowd serving food and drinks; the crowd cheering and encouraging the bidders.
“It’s all of this that makes your head spin,” he added, “and I tend to watch in quiet admiration and appreciation for all these people who support PACFI on this hectic, but fun day.”
Derr said he is especially touched by Bethany “Buffy” Girton Umholtz, a Valley resident who is battling CF, who kicks off the event by singing “Wind Beneath My Wings” in honor of Derr’s son, Burke, who died due to CF in 1997. Derr said Umholtz and Burke were friends.
“To see her belt out that song and sing it well, despite decreased lung function,” Derr said, “always brings tears of appreciation and admiration.”
Mark Fetter, sales administrator of E.H. Kleckner’s (Budweiser), has been serving as a judge for the chili cook-off for approximately 20 years, and the business has been a major sponsor nearly every year since the event began 31 years ago.
Serving as a judge is always interesting, he said: “You get so many different kinds of ingredients. It’s unique to be able to taste it and see what people come up with each year.”
Fetter said he has friends who serve with PACFI, including the organization’s president, Logan Roush, a fellow New Berlin native who is battling cystic fibrosis. Last year, around this time, Roush received a lung transplant to help him breathe more easily and to increase his life expectancy. The procedure was in large part possible because of the help of individual fundraisers as well as support from PACFI.
Gretchen Powell is coordinating the event along with Jim Emery.
Among the items that will be auctioned off on Saturday are four tickets for the Penn State vs. Michigan State football game on Nov. 14; a signed Mean Joe Green football helmet in a display case; a tour of Lancaster Brewing Company and dinner for four people; four tickets to the Sixers vs. Pacers basketball game in Philadelphia on March 14; two packs of four VIP tickets to the Nitro Circus “You Got This” tour in Moosic on June 5; a Chili Cookoff 2020 snowboard; a three-piece patio set; and local homemade artisan goods from Turkey Run Knife Company. Numerous other items, including gift certificates and gift baskets, will also be up for bid.
For the Chili Cookoff, first- and second-place prizes will be awarded for hot chili, other chili, soups and stews, as well as prizes for the Most Unique Chili, Most Unique Soup and Stew, and a special Best in Show award.
Clint Rockey of Rockey Auctions in Lewisburg will serve as the auctioneer, and the announcer will be Troy Berkheiser from K&S Music in South Williamsport.
Lon’s Auto Body in Mifflinburg donated t-shirts for the event.