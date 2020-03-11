MILTON — Deliver Us! is a professional ballet performance centered on the biblical account of Moses and the exodus of the enslaved Israelite people from Egypt. But it’s not just a creative retelling of an historical account; this production also brings to the stage a message of deliverance that is available to people today.
Ballet Magnificat!, based in Jackson, Miss., is known as America’s premier Christian ballet company, founded in 1986 by International Ballet Competition silver-medalist Kathy Thibodeaux, and her husband Keith Thibodeaux, best known as “Little Ricky” from I Love Lucy.
According to Ryan Brosious, pastor at Christ Wesleyan Church and director of Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions, which is hosting the ballet company, Deliver Us! uses music based on Dreamworks’ The Prince of Egypt – “an iconic and epic score,” he said.
“The message to take away is that, like the Hebrews in Egypt at that time, we too are in bondage and in need of deliverance," he explained. "That’s exactly what Jesus did for us.”
According to Jiri Sebastian Voborsky, choreographer for the show, Deliver Us! premiered in 2001 and has since been performed all over the United States, as well as in Asia, Central and South America, the Middle East, Europe and Africa.
Ballet Magnificat artists train an average of six hours a day, he said, “to deliver high caliber professional productions.”
While the artistry is compelling and top-notch, Voborsky said the production also presents a challenging message for its audiences.
“All of us can be used by the Lord to be significant, to be a hope and encouragement to those around us,” he said. “Deliver Us! is a story painting that picture clearly.”
“It is the deep desire of Ballet Magnificat! to bring before the audience a meaningful and moving production,” Voborsky said. “But is our prayer that the experience would go far beyond that. We have seen many lives powerfully affected by meeting with the power of the living God, who out of His divine love for them, allowed the evening to be of an eternal significance.”
That’s the primary mission of the ballet company, which has performed in 45 nations around the world.
“The Company enjoys performing in small communities as well as large metropolitan areas,” Voborsky said. “People everywhere have similar needs. Jesus Christ is the answer to every one of those.”
Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions shares that common goal. Like all the shows they host or perform, Brosious said, “our hope is that the audience will be wowed by the exceptional performance and surprised by a sincerely hopeful message of God’s love.”
He describes Ballet Magnificat! as “an extremely professional company with a heart and mission behind their performance,” and encourages people to come out to experience this one-night event.
“Our area rarely has these types of professional touring dance companies,” he said, “and even fewer with a message of God’s love. It’s a truly unique opportunity!”