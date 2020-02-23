Secular humanists and evangelical Christians who concur on virtually nothing else agree that Christianity and humanism are incompatible. But they’re mistaken. Christianity is humanism in its purest form. As St. Irenaeus said in the 2nd century, “the glory of God is a human being fully alive.”
All forms of humanism proceed from the belief that persons possess inherent value and dignity. But secular humanism, which agrees with the ancient philosopher Protagoras that “man is the measure of all things,” can offer no objective grounding for the claim. Given its relentless materialism, it must conclude that all values are human-made and hence non-absolute. Secularist dignity is a stipulation, not a given.
Christian humanism, on the other hand, teaches that humans possess dignity because we’re made in the image of an all-good and all-wise God. As a consequence, our very natures reflect, albeit in a limited way, the Creator’s majestic goodness. We’re not just flesh-and-blood creatures bound by inexorable material laws. We also have a transcendent, spiritual dimension that solidly and irreducibly grounds our dignity.
This understanding of the divine guarantee of human dignity, in turn, explains Christianity’s traditional emphasis on personal morality and social justice.
As individuals made in God’s image, we’re called to comport ourselves with the wisdom, compassion, patience, and love that befits our divinely-templated natures. Secularist ethicists tend to measure morality primarily in terms of external consequences. But Christian humanists focus on the moral development of the whole person, on the cultivation of a virtuous character as well as righteous behavior.
Respect for God-grounded human dignity also calls Christians to endorse legal, political, and economic systems that cherish life and protect society’s most vulnerable members against the ravages of poverty, inequality, servitude, and repression. This often demands the moral courage to speak truth to oppressive power or stand against wickedness disguised as conventional wisdom. Christian humanists are countercultural when the cultures in which they dwell are broken.
Moreover, the means by which Christian humanists witness for justice must perfectly accord with the ends at which they aim. Secularist schemes for reforming society - think Soviet- and Maoist-style communism - frequently trample human dignity in the pursuit of their ideological visions. Such tragedies are inevitable when a sense of the divine-human connection gets lost.
A staple of secular humanism is faith in utopian perfectibility. Given enough education, social engineering, and genetic manipulation, ills such as ignorance, superstition, crime, poverty, sickness and—who knows? perhaps even death—can be eliminated. Humans can scale the heights by sheer Promethean force of will.
Christianity also embraces a vision of human perfectibility but understands it in a less naïve, more realistic way. Although made in God’s image and hence possessing inherent dignity, everyday experience testifies to the fact that we need divine assistance—grace—in order to live up to our full potential. So Christian humanism rests upon the conviction that God pitched His tent among us in the Incarnation to demonstrate what a perfect human looks like and to rebirth us spiritually. The very fact that God willingly became mortal only underscores the essential dignity of humankind.
Has Christianity always honored its own humanistic ideals? Sadly, no. There have been historical periods in which it has descended into evil and despotism. There have also been periods in which it has mistaken itself for a social service-like humanitarianism rather than a God-centered humanism.
But in the main, Christian humanism has resisted both tendencies. It’s survived both its own distortions and secularist efforts to repudiate and replace it. It continues to ground human dignity upon a rock-solid foundation, thereby challenging the relativism and opportunism that too often infects secularist utopianism. And it continues to do what secularist humanism simply won’t: it recognizes and validates our deep existential need to stay connected to the Transcendent.
Father Kerry pastors Holy Spirit, a parish of the American National Catholic Church, in Montandon. www.ancclewisburgpa.org; 570-713-8558.