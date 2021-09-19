David Crowder never planned to be a musician.
Crowder, who uses his last name as his stage name, intended to work with his father, an insurance agent, after finishing college. However, he became involved in church with other college students and tried to figure out how he could contribute.
“I thought ‘well, you know, I can’t cook or bring casserole dishes, so I might as well contribute how I can,’ so I just started helping with the music side of things,” he said in a recent phone interview. “It’s all grown out of that, just trying to chip in and lend a hand.”
He said he loves how opportunities have branched out from there. “I’m a terrible planner anyway.”
Valley residents will get to see the fruit of Crowder’s labor when he performs Sept. 28, at 7:30 p.m., at the Bloomsburg Fair Grandstand.
“We always have a Christian rock band at the fair and after seeing his (Crowder’s) availability, his videos and talking to some local Christian musicians, we decided to go with him,” said Brian Wawroski, superintendent of the Bloomsburg Fair Grandstand. “I thought it would be popular and it is. Ticket sales are going well.”
A Grammy-nominated musician, Crowder described his sound as church music with a lot of Appalachian instruments and urban beats.
“Throw a choir in and you get it,” he explained with a laugh. “It’s group-singing oriented and foot-hand music — stomping and clapping are necessary.”
He’s currently in the midst of touring after the release of his fourth solo album “Milk and Honey,” which was released in June. The album includes songs such as “Good God Almighty,” “Hallelujah for Every Broken Heart” and the titular track, “Milk and Honey.”
Several songs on the album speak to finding solace with God and Jesus, a topic that Crowder finds power in.
“That’s such a counter-cultural way to go about living. To love your neighbor as much as you love yourself is pretty impossible. If we could figure out how to get a little closer to that, I think we would find ourselves in a different spot culturally right now,” he said. “That’s what I love about sharing this kind of message — it’s such a powerful thing to be able to say out loud. It’s better to love and there’s no room for hate. That’s a pretty great thing to be singing about.”
The “Milk and Honey” album is another way to connect his faith with music. One of the songs, “In This House,” is based on Psalm 122:1. The verse reads “I was glad when they said unto me, let us go into the House of the Lord.” According to Crowder, every song on his recent album is connected to scripture.
“I think that’s part of my duty. If I’m making church music, I think it should be based in the source material as much as possible. The scripture has a lot to do with inspirational content and you know it’s been fairly vetted,” he said. “So there’s some subject matter that’s pretty common to the folks who are going to be in the room on a Sunday morning. That part of it is absolutely a necessary part to me.”
The musician says music has a way of cutting through the emotional distance between people and to break the human tendency to be so guarded.
“That’s why I love marrying something as intimate as music with something I feel passionate about, which is my faith,” he said, “and those two things together sure do make for a great night of singing in a group setting.”
Crowder is constantly on tour and he enjoys it.
“I get to interact with people I wouldn’t have access to or be around if I was stuck in one town. That part of it is amazing. Just getting to meet people,” he said.
His route includes a wide variety of venues, ranging from county fairs to Carnegie Music Hall. The setlist evolves naturally at the stops, reacting to the crowd.
“I think that part of what’s fun about being in a room night after night is that it’s always different because it’s a different group of people, a different venue, a different environment. It feels different,” Crowder said. “So part of the fun is trying to follow the crowd and see where people are.”
Another thing he enjoys about touring is the connection he has with his band. He said going out on stage with them feels like a continuation of them hanging out together.
“They’re all great people and amazing players. It’s unbelievable to be on the stage and be inspired by musicianship,” he explained.
Like many other musicians, the coronavirus pandemic put a halt to his touring schedule. However, it gave him the time and space to put together “Milk and Honey,” which is one of the first times he’s stayed in one place to record an album.
“All of my albums have been done while I was traveling just because I’m like ‘if there are people in a room, I’m going to be there, singing,’” Crowder said.
He also said he did what others did in the pandemic, such as try to learn a new language, but one thing didn’t change.
“I’m still a terrible cook,” he laughed.