MUNCY — Russ Lee is not just the full-time lead vocalist for contemporary Christian music band NewSong. He also works tirelessly to declare to his listeners a message of hope.
Growing up in a broken home, he later turned to drug dealing. When he turned to Jesus Christ, however, he said he found healing, and a future. And he wants others to experience the same.
In partnership with a local organization, JMeg Ministries, Lee will present a free concert at 7 p.m. Friday at Grace Baptist Church, 5471 Clarkstown Road, Muncy. Doors open at 6 p.m.
The night will also feature a short devotional message by JMeg Ministries co-founder, the Rev. Dave Jones, and husband/wife music duo, Randy and Jade Fisher. The three often travel together as “Redeemed,” a ministry effort through JMeg. They have performed in prisons, at festivals, and for various church functions.
Lee said he is looking forward to partnering with the local ministry that is doing front-line work in reaching people who are lost and hurting, just as he once was.
“Partnering with a ministry like that is very personal to me,” he said — in particular, the ministry’s efforts to provide love and resources to those battling alcohol and drug addictions.
With alcoholism, mental illness, and sexual abuse characterizing his upbringing, Lee understands damage and dysfunction.
He remembers feeling just "darkness with really no idea of there being any hope or joy or happiness or contentment or peace — I had no idea that was even a possibility,” he said. “But when I put my faith and trust in Jesus Christ, my entire life changed. Not just my habits, but my outlook — my whole life changed. It was so amazing that I wanted to tell people about it.”
Music had always been a big part of Lee’s life growing up, from the moment his father bought him a guitar at age 8 and taught him his first few chords. Amid family struggles, he said, “Music was an escape – It was an emotional outlet for me … and one of the few things that I really felt that I was good at.”
He went on to take piano lessons, study music theory, and play the trumpet. He found other musicians at school, played in some bands, as well as joined the school stage and marching bands. The high school band director, he said, “became a guiding light and father figure” for him. “He was the one person I trusted, to speak truth into my life. It was God’s providence him being in my life at that time.”
But even with all of his musical involvement, he never once thought he could sing for a living. For a time, it was simply an avenue to meet girls, and to traffic drugs. When he became a Christian, he began getting involved in the choir and other music ministries. Through that, someone encouraged him to think about doing it for a living. Three months later, an opportunity arose for him to fly from his home in Chattanooga to Dallas, where he hopped aboard a tour bus.
Since then, music has been the avenue through which he has been able to “get people’s attention,” he said.
“For me, music carries the message, and the message is the gospel of Jesus Christ, which is eternal, hopeful, powerful, lifegiving — so much more than you can ever realize if you’re on the outside looking in. I invite people to experience it. That really is my motivation; it always has been.”
“I was so comforted by music, and then I found real comfort and hope in Christ,” he added, “and it was natural for me to put those two things together."
The doors kept opening for him, and Lee eventually joined NewSong in 1993.
“Sometimes you find a career, and sometimes a career finds you,” he said. His experience was the latter.
Lee continues to sing full-time with NewSong. This past weekend, they performed concerts in Houston, Texas. But with COVID restrictions reducing their performance dates, he said he’s been taking more opportunities to perform solo concerts. That has also allowed him to perform at smaller venues, and to connect with and support local ministries like JMeg.
“Everything good that happens really happens on a local level,” Lee said. “When we roll our sleeves up and get dirty, and work with the community - good things happen. It puts feet and effort and energy to our causes.”
He loves that JMeg, through its various outreaches, including bringing Christian music into their community, shows how much they care for the people they serve.
Jones said he is excited to have Lee come and perform a concert for JMeg.
“To have somebody of Russ’s caliber…buy into our ministry and attach his name to it, really means a lot,” he said. “It affirms what we are doing.”
Those attending will be able to hear more about what JMeg has to offer. But Jones said the ultimate call is to both challenge Christians to reach out to those in need, as well as to encourage anyone attending who might be struggling — “showing them there is hope available,” he said.
Friday’s concert is part of the ministry’s goal to continue offering larger music events to the community. Jones said the night will include an announcement about a music festival they are planning for Aug. 20 next year. He plans to unveil the well-known contemporary Christian music band that is slated to perform.
Tickets for Friday’s concert are free. To assist with social distancing, they can be reserved by emailing info@jmegministries.com or calling 570-246-3235. Tickets will also be available at the door while they last. Seating capacity is limited to 250. Masks can be worn at the attendees’ discretion.
A love offering will be received.
For more information on JMeg, visit jmegministries.com.
More information on Russ Lee is available on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. People can also get the latest on Winter Jam — a large Christian music tour that fills stadiums throughout the U.S. this year — at jamtour.com. NewSong began the Winter Jam tour and continues to organize it each year.