Christian musicians will hold outdoor concert to aid Pregnancy Care Center

SHAMOKIN — Christian recording artist and central Pennsylvania native Chris Pick has produced projects and shared the stage often with members of the 1990s famed Rich Mullins’s A Ragamuffin Band.
On Sunday, he will perform alongside former Ragamuffin Band member Mitch McVicker in a concert to benefit the Pregnancy Care Center in Shamokin (PCC Corner of Hope).
The free, outdoor concert will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday at Grace Chapel, 126 Airport Road, Shamokin. An offering will be taken to support the PCC.
Pick’s passion for global missions drives his music and concert ministries, and supporting the mission of the PCC goes hand-in-hand with that, especially since he loves children.
“I work with kids around the world, often teaching them music,” he said, adding that his wife is a teacher and they have two toddlers he couldn’t imagine his life without.
Pick also works with a ministry of Mullins’s, teaching music to kids on Native American Reservations.
“Our Christian beliefs aside,” he said, “we know that kids are the future of this country and this world. I understand pregnancy can be rough for some. So I want to do what I can to help — and to save lives!”
According to Jana Hollenbach, development director of PCC Corner of Hope, the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to cancel their plans for their annual "Walk, Run and Ride for Life" fundraiser in the spring. While there were smaller groups who decided to hold their own, she said their fundraising was greatly affected, and they are working hard to make sure they can continue to pay their bills. They do not receive any government support. As they hope and plan for a possible fundraiser in the fall, Hollenbach said the organization needs approximately $40,000 just to meet their end-of-year expenses.
Pick had reached out to the center last year, expressing an interest in holding a benefit concert to support them, but Hollenbach said the timing and planning weren’t quite right. Now, an outdoor concert, at a time when they need funding more than ever, it’s perfect.
“It really means a lot for them to do this concert right now,” she said.
Pick’s music has found success around the world, charting in both mainstream pop and Christian genres. Among his work is a 2012 release, “Finally Free,” a tribute to friend and late Monkee frontman Davy Jones.
He plays a variety of instruments, including keyboard, guitar, uke, and lap dulcimer, and mostly performs his own music, while throwing in a few cover tunes now and again — including a Beach Boy, Rich Mullins or Monkee tribute song.
“I never have a planned setlist, but I try to stick with my own stuff and point people to who gave me this talent,” he said.
Pick was exposed to a variety of music early on by his family, and eventually went to music school, where he was classically trained. He continues to cherish the creative and diverse sounds of groups such as The Beach Boys, The Beatles, and The Monkees. His first album was based on a song he wrote for John Lennon’s 20th Memorial in 2000. During this time, he said he became a Christian and discovered the music of Rick Elias and Mullins.
“Their Ragamuffin sound became the inspiration behind some of my own projects,” Pick said. “Eventually I realized, like them, I could write songs about my faith.” He became good friends with Elias, who introduced him to members of the band. Including McVicker.
McVicker began touring and writing songs with Mullins in the mid-1990s. In the summer of 1997, he began recording his first solo project with Mullins’s help. The two were involved in a serious auto accident that September, in which Mullins was instantly killed. McVicker was seriously injured and has since suffered from double-vision. In 1998, “My Deliverer,” a song co-written by Mullins and McVicker, earned a GMA Dove Award for the 1999 Song of the Year.
McVicker continues to record music and performs between 100 and 200 concerts annually.
Hollenbach said she is looking forward to having Pick and McVicker perform a concert to benefit the mission of the PCC.
“What we offer the girls at the center is mentoring through unexpected pregnancies – and even expected pregnancies,” Hollenbach said. They also offer post-abortion counseling as well as mentoring for fathers and sometimes grandparents who might play a big part in raising their grandchildren. Moms can continue coming to the center once a week until their child is 5 years old, and can participate in a “Earn While You Learn” program that provides “bucks” to shop at the center’s stores for items such as cribs, car seats, baby clothes, diapers, formula, and cleaning supplies.
Funds raised from the concert will help the PCC Corner of Hope to continue paying their everyday operational expenses.
“We just want to keep everything running for these girls,” Hollenbach said, adding, “The most important thing is that the center stays in operation for these clients, these families, the women that need to be there.”
In his partnership with a book distribution ministry, Pick plans to give out free books and DVDs at the concert. One of these books is especially fitting: Randy Alcorn’s “Why Pro-Life?: Caring for the Unborn and Their Mothers.”
Donations to PCC Corner of Hope can always be given by calling 570-648-2600, visiting https://cohpcc.org/, or sending them to 150 S. Market St., Shamokin, PA 17872.