Church launches prayer outreach program

LEWISBURG – Leaders at The Himmelreich Memorial Library have recently put legs to a vision that expands far beyond the library’s historical walls.
This month they launched “The Awakening in America,” a national outreach that has the goal of “one million prayers for America”.
“We recognized that if as few as 50 people in 50 churches, one in each state, prayed every day even for a minute for God to heal our land, that would be over a million prayers in just a matter of days,” said Rick Gathman, library board chair. “God’s people want to pray, we need to pray, we’re invited to pray.”
A foundational scripture for the outreach is found in 2 Chronicles 7:14: “If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”
Gathman said the idea for the outreach came out of a library leadership retreat held in February, as they talked about goals for the year, as well as longer-range plans. Shortly afterwards, the coronavirus shutdowns occurred, so a lot of their ideas got placed on the backburner, he said. However, their idea for “The Awakening in America,” to begin in the fall, is well underway, and has moved beyond their initial hope to encourage churches in the Susquehanna Valley to pray – thanks to increasing digital connections.
“As things rolled on through summer, we recognized this idea could reach America,” Gathman said, adding, “We’re in need of this.”
The free Christian resource library’s unique claim to fame, founded in 1902 as “the finest library of its kind in America, and the second largest in the world,” Gathman said, puts them in a good position to help make this movement a national one.
“We’ve recognized that it’s got to be pleasing to the Lord, as well as a mission of the library, to help reach Christians everywhere, and invite all of us to pray in the name of Jesus Christ, and proclaim the gospel.”
Though the country is in the midst of a tumultuous political season, Gathman said the outreach is “not a political movement or effort at all.”
“We’ve gone to a higher authority, and that’s God Himself,” he said. “He’s promised that if we as His people pray, in repentance and belief, He will heal our land.”
The movement includes daily online prayers being posted by several prayer leaders: on Sundays, Rev. Walt McCord of Wayside Chapel Evangelical Free, of San Antonio, Texas; Mondays, Rev. Barb Yorks of Saint Andrew United Methodist Church of Milton; Tuesdays, Rev. Ryan Kraus of First Presbyterian Church of Lewisburg; Wednesdays, Rev. Glen Bayly, retired, of Mifflinburg Christian and Missionary Alliance Church; Thursdays, Rev. Rich Earl, former pastor of Mountainside Assembly of God, Coal Township; Fridays, Rev. Steve Shirk, First Presbyterian Church, Milton; and Saturdays, Rev. Andrew Knisely, Elysburg Alliance Church.
Earl, also a ministry coach and author, said he senses the timing for this outreach is ideal.
“I have never been the greatest prayer warrior,” he said, “but the need right now in our world is so great that all excuses for neglected prayer ring hollow. There is a sense of urgency I have not felt for years.”
He said he is approaching God in humble submission during this time.
“My focus is less on telling God what I think needs to happen and simply asking Him to come,” he said. “We need the presence of God. His presence might produce fear, or joy, or silence, or repentance, but the fact is that we need Him, not a program or strategy. God responds to desperate prayer, so until we want Him more than anything else, we should not be surprised that He remains silent.”
Knisely adds, “This is a very anxious time for many for a variety of reasons: COVID-19, unemployment, and concerns about the election. Prayer is our way of dealing with all of this by discussing it with our heavenly Father.”
The outreach allows people to do this in a practical, effective way.
“I think the five-minute format makes it easy to follow along,” Knisely said. “The videos simply have a verse, a brief message, and a prayer.”
The videos went live in September, but efforts to make it a national outreach began Oct. 1.
“We’re getting a tremendous response already,” Gathman said. “We’re reaching thousands of people, including in Texas, Tennessee, and the Carolinas. We’re getting a lot of social medial likes and engagement.”
Gathman makes it clear that they are not trying to compete in any way with other national efforts for prayer. “We just want to pray for the nation,” he said.
While the online videos are being advertised as running through Nov. 3, Gathman said it’s a long-term project that will go well beyond that date. Library leadership is approaching the outreach as a five-year project, he said, but “Even at that point, it doesn’t necessarily mean we’ll lay down our prayers. The more that we can appeal to God as He’s invited us and encourages us to do, the better for the nation, and for each of us.”
The brief videos are posted around noon each day. An online list is being compiled of first names of those who have committed to pray. In addition, there is also a place where people can mention their own personal prayer requests.
To view the videos and more information, visit www.theawakeningworldwide.com and The Awakening Worldwide facebook page.