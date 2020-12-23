One of the most joyful and sacred traditions among Christians is celebrating together in a Christmas Eve service, whether at midnight or other times throughout the day. COVID-19 pandemic restrictions have put a damper on social gatherings, but some churches have found ways for safer celebrations.
Here are a few Christmas Eve services taking place in Valley churches.
First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 404 Market Street, Mifflinburg
3 p.m. – outdoor service at Christ’s United Lutheran (Four Bells), 13765 Old Turnpike Rd., Millmont
7 p.m. – livestream service on “First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Mifflinburg, PA” on Facebook
In trying to follow CDC protocol, and recognizing that Christmas Eve services have drawn “a good number of people” in past years, First Evangelical Lutheran Church decided to join with Christ’s United Lutheran Church for a 3 p.m. outdoor service. Masks and social distancing will be required, and parking will be available for those who wish to remain in their vehicle for the service.
“It will be a time of worshipping God and reading the scriptures, the Christmas story, and singing the Christmas carols,” said Pastor John Yost, of First Evangelical Lutheran Church.
A bulletin with the lessons and carols will be handed out so participants can follow along in the service.
“Hopefully, people will bundle up and come out,” Pastor John said, adding that the church will offer virtual services at least until January. “We think it’s really important to have this opportunity to gather in person.”
Christ Wesleyan Church, at 363 Stamm Road, Milton, and 238 Walnut Street, Sunbury
3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Milton and online at www.cwc.life/christmas
3 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Sunbury
“While traditional doesn’t seem to be a fitting word for this year — especially at Christmas, it’s something that’s very meaningful and significant this year,” said Mary Tyler, communication secretary. “We’re continuing to offer our traditional candlelight Christmas Eve services in person at both our Milton and Sunbury Campuses and beginning new traditions with our church online services.”
Online services can be accessed through the church’s website at www.cwc.life/christmas.
“Enjoy live worship, a special message, and light a candle during ‘Silent Night’ as we honor the birth of Jesus,” Tyler said. “So whether you’re home or out of town for Christmas, we can celebrate the newborn King together!”
St. Pius X Catholic Church, 112 Fairview Drive, Selinsgrove
4 p.m., 7 p.m. and midnight – Christmas Eve services, 10 a.m. – Christmas Day
The 700-seat church respects social distancing, requiring masks, closing every other pew and marking spaces where people may sit, said Joseph Scartelli, pastoral associate at St. Pius X. Parishioners spent most of Saturday decorating with a dozen Christmas trees with white lights, poinsettias and “a really magnificent looking crèche that people like to take pictures of.”
“We’ll be missing the choir and the singing, which adds a great deal to it because of how beautiful the Christmas carols are, but we have to follow the guidelines,” Scartelli said. “It will still be a beautiful service celebrating the birthday of Jesus coming into the world.”
Selinsgrove Church of the Nazarene, 543 W Sassafras St., Selinsgrove
5 p.m. – online
With the recent spike in COVID-19 cases both in the congregation and the Susquehanna Valley, Selinsgrove Church of the Nazarene, like many churches, has resorted to online services only. That will hold true for their Christmas Eve service, as well.
“It’s a way for people to attend a Christmas Eve service without actually being there, if they’re afraid of COVID,” said Carol Hoffman, business manager. “It certainly is something different this year.”
The service will be available through “Selinsgrove Church of the Nazarene” on Facebook and through YouTube. It will be available afterward, too, if people want to watch it later.
Bible Baptist Church, 811 Kreamer Ave, Kreamer
6 p.m. – Candlelight service
“We’ll have a Christmas service focused on the Lord Jesus Christ,” said Pastor Thomas Krampert. “We will sing quite a few Christmas hymns, and we’ll have a message about Christmas.”
At the end of the service, the participants usually gather in a big circle in the sanctuary for a Christmas candle lighting ceremony.
“We’re a very friendly church with a lot of families, a lot of children,” Krampert said. “We’re just a nice, friendly church.”
Mifflinburg United Methodist Church, 279 Market St., Mifflinburg
6 p.m. and 8 p.m. – two candlelight services. (8 p.m. service will be livestreamed on Facebook)
“If you want to feel a level of safety at the same time you have an opportunity to worship, we’re going to practice the social distancing protocol,” said Pastor Shirley Cornell.
Masking and social distancing will be observed throughout the two services. The 8 p.m. service will also be livestreamed on Facebook.
“We usually pack the house, but we’re not expecting a big crowd this year,” Cornell said. “We’ll be able to worship together but in an environment where you can feel safe.”
Lost Creek Presbyterian, 517 Main Street, McAlisterville, and McCoysville Presbyterian, 2562 McCoysville Road, Mifflin
8 p.m. – online service
Neither of the churches will have in-person worship on Christmas Eve this year. Instead, all are invited to attend a joint worship service online at 8 p.m. using Facebook Live on the “Lost Creek Presbyterian Church” Facebook page.
“This is a candlelight service, so get one candle (typically white) that you can light at the beginning of the service, and another candle for each worshiper to light as we sing ‘Silent Night,’” according to a press release. “Also, if you are able, have a Hershey’s Kiss or Dove chocolate for each worshiper.”
You do not have to have a Facebook account to watch the live stream. Go to www.facebook.com/lostcreekpresby and look for the video. The churches are working on establishing a dial-in feature for people who prefer not to use the internet. Call the church office at 717-463-3138 for more information.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com