Civil Fly to bring eclectic repertoire to Front Street Station

NORTHUMBERLAND — The cool air during these warm summer evenings is drawing patrons to kick back with music, a meal and drinks.
Civil Fly will perform on Saturday from 7 to 10 p.m. on the Outside Patio at the Front Street Station, in Northumberland. There is no cover charge.
Ian Kerstetter, the lead singer, said the band’s name “comes from an homage to the three full electric bands we come from: Tonewall Jackson, Bird Law and Kinsey.” Civil Fly’s logo features a skeleton soldier holding a Civil Fly banner and riding a gigantic fly.
Kerstetter is joined by Luke Shellenberger on guitar and Joe Swope, vocals and percussion.
Jay Seidel, Jr., owner of the Front Street Station, said the restaurant has never before hosted Civil Fly but he’s heard they are “very, very good.”
“We play a good eclectic mix of music that has something for everyone and spans generations,” Kerstetter said. “Anything from Jim Croce to Incubus and any matter of music in between.”
After dealing with major road construction in Northumberland the past few years and then pandemic social distancing restrictions, Seidel is pleased to finally see business booming again. He credits the Front Street Station’s outside patio for their summertime success.
“It’s outside. It’s nice and warm. You get the shade trees and the flowers. Everybody is six feet apart,” he said. “People feel safe. We are so busy. It’s off the charts busy.”
People seem to enjoy the opportunity to relax with dinner and drinks while listening to the music provided by a variety of live acts on weekends at the restaurant.
“Ninety percent of our business is outside,” Seidel said.
He’s a little concerned about what will happen as autumn weather kicks in, but he’s already planning for that.
“I’m buying outdoor heaters for the fall,” he said, “so people still feel safe and come by Front Street Station and enjoy a good meal and some good drinks.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com.