During World War II, just about everyone in the United States worked to help in the defense of our country. One didn’t have to be in the military to assist.
Remember the part by women, personified by Rosie the Riveter? Even the kids helped by growing Victory Gardens.
The generation living in that era, by their combined efforts, earned recognition and appreciation from later generations as the ‘Greatest Generation.’ (so far)
With the assistance of David Staebler, of New Columbia, I was able to learn about an excellent example in the World War II era of a civilian contributing in a key wartime job.
David interviewed his 101 year-old uncle Donald Staebler and recorded it on a DVD. I viewed the film and was impressed by this civilian’s contribution to the war effort.
Recognizing my interest, a few days later, nephew David brought his uncle so I could personally interview the interesting civilian who worked in a key war job. After meeting and interviewing him, I was impressed with his intelligence and memory in spite of his age. This is his story.
When the war began, Donald Staebler was a teacher of shop in a high school. With the start of the conflict, Donald went to work for the Ford Motor Company at Willow Run, Michigan.
They had converted from making automobiles to building B-24 bombers, my favorite. He was selected to be an instructor, teaching both civilian workers and Army Air Corps personnel.
Staebler served in several responsibilities during his wartime employment at Ford. He wrote training manuals for employees preparing to build the airplane. Following that, he established a special program for building engines. His record reveals that he was promoted to chief instructor of the engine department.
His next important department was at the end of the production line, readying the plane for its initial test and flight.
He worked nine-hour days six days a week, teaching student military personnel to inspect the complete four-engine B-24 bomber.
During two and one half years of the war, Staebler taught 25,000 military personnel about the B-24 built by Ford at their Willow Run factory, an invaluable service to his country.
Staebler continued his training programs at Ford until the war ended in Europe. Then he volunteered to go to England and train B-24 crews, preparing them to go to the Pacific war area and fight the Japanese.
That job lasted six months and ended when Japan surrendered. He returned home and began farming.
In the years since World War II, Donald continued to farm, but also served his community in a variety of responsibilities as a member of the township planning commission zoning board of appeals and board of review.
Donald Staebler personifies the patriotic citizen whose important contributions to the war effort provided critical support to our military. Thank you for your service to your country!
Joseph A. Diblin, of Northumberland, was a four-engine pilot during World War II and has worked as a test pilot and civilian flight instructor. He is also seaplane rated. If you are a veteran and would like to share your story, contact him at 570-473-2594.