Close calls for Old Joe

World War II had just exploded when my Army Aviation Cadet class arrived at basic Flight School at Greenville, Mississippi right along the big river.
We had also moved on from the venerable PT-17 Stearman Primary Flight trainer plane, to the BT-13 Basic Flight trainer aircraft. Although the BT-13 had a fixed landing gear, it was a somewhat modern plane for that era, with radio and complete flight and engine instruments and a canopy over the cockpit. The BT-13 was dubbed the “Vultee Vibrator” by the cadets.
At Primary Flight School we had considerable aerobatics and the PT-17 was well suited for that activity. The BT-13 could tolerate aerobatics, but was mainly designed for instrument flight, formation, and cross-country flight training.
During a solo flight one day in the BT-13, my lack of experience led into trying an aerobatic maneuver for which I had no previous instruction in that model airplane — it was a loop. Adding power, I dove the “Vulture Vibrator” to increase airspeed, (but not enough I was about to learn), and began pulling up and over into the loop. As I reached the top of the maneuver, the BT-13, without sufficient speed, stalled and went into a maneuver I had never experienced — later identified as a killer “inverted flat spin.” Any spin is dangerous, but an inverted flat one is the ultimate in danger. Because I am a “slow thinker” and unable to recognize the flight situation, I took my hands and feet off the controls, at which the BT-13 stopped spinning and came out in a dive, which made recovery easy. Lucky Joe!
Looking back on the incident now from more years of experience, one of the best things was to allow a stable aircraft to recover from an unusual flight maneuver; whereas, one of the worst things I could have done, (and didn’t), was fight the controls and worsen the situation. Sometimes we have to learn the hard way. No wonder 2,555 were killed just in training during World War II.
Later in life, in civilian flying, I experienced an incident still clear in my memory. On the request of our distributor in Denver, I flew out there to assist him in demonstrating the new supercharged engines in the twin-engine Beech Queenair 80. His plan was to visit his dealers in Billings, Montana and Boise, Idaho. We had landed at Billings and demonstrated the airplane there. It may be of interest that Billings is but a few miles north of the Little Bighorn River where Custer’s last stand against the Indians made history.
We departed Billings in clear weather with the distributor flying in the left seat and this flyboy in the right one. In order to fly westbound to Boise, Idaho, it was necessary to go over the Absaroka Mountain range. The mountain range runs north and south to both borders of the United States. As we neared the high rocks, we faced a build-up of thick clouds down on the mountains.
The distributor pilot had not demonstrated very much skill in his flying. Pointing to a nearby narrow mountain pass, which was clear of clouds, he indicated his intention to fly through it without knowing what the weather might be on the far side. I commented that his decision was a risky venture. In the first place, there was room in the narrow pass for one airplane. What if another pilot on the opposite side had the same intention? A second unknown was the weather on the opposite side of the mountain range.
I suggested that if he wanted to make the trip today, circle there in the clear, and call Air Traffic Control to get the weather ahead. If satisfactory, get a clearance and climb up into the clouds and over the mountains. The supercharged engines would provide the necessary altitude performance. If that wasn’t satisfactory, go back to Billings and try it tomorrow. As we circled near the pass during the discussion, suddenly a twin-engine aircraft zoomed out of the narrow mountain pass. If we had entered it without the discussion, a head-on collision would have been the result. The distributor guy turned and flew back to Billings. We made the flight safely in clear weather the next day.
Ole Joe made a firm stand not far from where Custer failed!
Joseph A. Diblin, of Northumberland, was a four-engine pilot during World War II and has worked as a test pilot and civilian flight instructor. He is also seaplane rated.