LEWISBURG — Billy Kelly is known in the region for his music and comedy. His latest work is a brand new, family-friendly comedy show out now on Audible.
“It is called ‘Billy Kelly: This is a Family Show!’ and it features an hour-long comedy performance by yours truly — recorded live in front of an audience of kids and adults — and 14 studio-recorded comedy songs,” Kelly said. “It is available on Audible.com and it is fun for the whole family, although newborn babies apparently don’t find it that funny.”
Comedians thrive on social interaction, but like everyone, Kelly is now trying to make the best of the coronavirus shutdown affecting our nation.
“I am just rolling along with this and trying my best to be part of the solution,” he said. “Missing out on social interaction is a bummer for everyone, so I honestly haven’t thought much about how it is affecting me personally. I’m spending time with my family, which has been truly delightful, and I’m trying to write and edit jokes every day like I normally would.
“I obviously miss getting up in front of a crowd, but we are all missing out on a lot right now so I am keeping that in perspective. So far so good. Ask me again after nine more weeks of this.”
Humor is a comedian’s go-to response in most situations, but Kelly is mindful of the severity of today’s troubles.
“This is a very serious time and my heart goes out to the people who are affected directly by the virus. So there is no joking about that from me,” he said. “The loss of revenue from canceled shows affects me personally, and I take that quite seriously as well. I do kind of try to keep spirits up by habit though, so in our house, the ‘social distancing’ jokes have been flying off the shelves like toilet paper at a Sam’s Club.”
Kelly and fellow comedian Bill Russum run C.O.M.I.C. (Comedy Open Mic In Civil War Cider) on Thursdays at Civil War Cider, in Lewisburg. Across the street from that venue, Russum also runs The Bull Run Open Mic on Wednesdays. While both events are postponed during the shutdown, the friends hope to resume them as soon as things return to normal.
Asked to describe Kelly’s comedy, Russum replied, “I’d say smart, silly and thoughtfully goofy.”
In his “thoughtfully goofy” way, Kelly shared his favorite TV choices during the virus shutdown.
“I always enjoy standup comedy specials and nature documentaries,” he said. “I just watched a beluga whale do a hilarious and very edgy hour at Madison Square Garden. Maybe I watch too much TV. I have been playing guitar more and more for relaxation lately. Also, I’m always thinking up jokes and jotting them down somewhere. I wish I knew where. I would like to read those jokes.”
Noting that there’s a difference between “clean” and “family-friendly” comedy, Russum commented on Kelly’s family-friendly reputation.
“I wouldn’t necessarily say that family-friendly would be harder, but I would say that what Billy does is more than write family-friendly material,” Russum said. “His overall performance, and the way he presents his material ... it’s so much more than just telling jokes that parents and kids can enjoy together. It’s not just family-friendly material, it’s relatable to people of all ages.”
At the request of fans, last week Kelly performed a family-friendly Facebook Live comedy show, which he described as a surreal but fun experience.
“Lots of folks tuned in and I just did my best to make them laugh,” he said. “You know what they say: ‘Laughter while having no effect on the COVID-19 virus, is metaphorically speaking the best medicine. But, again, to reiterate: laughter and masks do nothing to combat this virus.’ I love that quote."
“The live stream thing is obviously a totally different art than performing for a crowd, but I got a kick out of it. I thought, ‘Oh cool — a new art form in which to relentlessly toil and eventually attain mediocrity.’”
Watch for more of Kelly’s shows in the weeks ahead on his Facebook page, www.facebook.com/BillyKellyComedian.