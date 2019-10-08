SUNBURY — UPMC Susquehanna invites the community to a family-friendly halloween path on Tuesday, Oct. 29 from 5 to 8 p.m. at UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury, 350 N. 11th St., Sunbury.
The theme is “Heroes and Villains,” and trick-or-treaters under age 12 can interact and pose with real life heroes like doctors, nurses, firefighters, police officers, and EMTs, as well as Disney villains, pirates, scarecrows, vampires, zombies, skeletons, and Marvel superheroes.
Attendees will receive special goodies and trinkets along the path while learning more about the health services offered at the hospital. Attendees can also enter for a chance to win a kid’s bike and helmet.
In the event of inclement weather, the halloween path will be held indoors.