From crafts to musical entertainment to corn hole or a pool tournament, Labor Day in the Susquehanna Valley offers a variety of activities … even during COVID times. With reminders to wear masks and use hand sanitizer when appropriate and to be mindful of social distancing, several local venues are hosting events to celebrate the working person’s holiday.
Friday and Saturday
1. Live Music, Northumberland
Front Street Station, Outside Patio, 2 Front Street
Friday, Deuce Unplugged, 7 to 10 p.m.
Saturday, Ann Kerstetter Duo, 7 to 10 p.m.
Deuce Unplugged, based in Mount Carmel, is a classic rock band that has performed at the Front Street Station before.
“Everyone that sees them just raves about them,” said Jay Seidel Jr., owner of the Front Street Station. “They’re very professional. They interact with the crowd.”
Seidel remembered as a boy seeing Ann Kerstetter when she was just beginning her singing career and marveled at how her appeal has grown.
“She’s got decades of experience,” he said. “They just pull in the crowd. They have a good following. It’s a good closeout to our (summer) season.”
The Front Street Station will continue with outdoor entertainment through the fall, warmed with outdoor heaters.
“People feel safe out there,” Seidel said, adding that their indoor seating area is equally spacious. “Inside, we have a huge restaurant. Even at 25 percent capacity, we’re still doing good.”
More info: “Front Street Station” on Facebook or 570-473-3626
2. Live Music, Sunbury
McGuigan's Public House, Outside Entertainment, 266 Market Street
Friday, Ricky and Harv, 6 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Brandon Barnhart, 6 to 8 p.m.
Ricky and Harv have been performing several years at McGuigan’s, always on the first Friday of the month.
“They’re just cool old guys,” said Laurie Johnson, owner of McGuigan’s. “People know what they play. They’re fun. They’re just fun.”
On Saturday night Brandon Barnhart will perform his mix of current and older titles.
“Brandon actually started his career at McGuigan’s, years ago,” Johnson said. “He’s very energetic. He can play the oldies and the new stuff. He tries to get everybody involved. People just like listening to him.”
Johnson noted how grateful she is to the City of Sunbury for setting up tables and closing the street by McGuigan’s, allowing for more seating while maintaining social distancing.
“The City blocked off the street, and it works so well,” she said. “People love those tables.”
More info: “McGuigan’s Public House” on Facebook or 570-286-5002
Saturday
3. Benefit Car Show & Pool Tournament, Laurelton
Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Union County West End Fairgrounds, 1111 Pa. 235, Laurelton
This event will help pay the funeral expenses of Terry Day, Sr., who died of a heart attack on June 13, his younger daughter’s birthday. Wendy Raup, another daughter, said there will also be a Chinese auction, food stand, chicken BBQ dinner, kids’ games and a 50/50 raffle.
Entertainment will be provided by a DJ known as “DJ” from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by local band Fully Loaded from 4 to 8 p.m. The car show is by donation, with cash prizes for first and second place. The pool tournament will be eight ball partners, $10/player with cash prizes for first and second place.
The family is hoping the event will offset more than $10,000 they’ve had to pay in funeral expenses while also giving other families a chance to enjoy time together.
“It’s just a fun day for a family to get out and enjoy each other’s company,” Raup said. “Have fun seeing all the nice cars, trucks and bikes, listening to the band, and letting us do all the cooking. You don’t know how much time you have left to enjoy each other.”
More info: 570-435-9532
4. 41st Annual Fall Arts & Crafts Festival – Online
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Danville Business Alliance announced an online Fall Arts and Crafts Festival, modifying their annual festival with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic and ever-evolving guidelines on large gatherings.
“You can join us online for a re-structured Fall Arts & Crafts Festival throughout the entire month of September,” the DBA Facebook page said. “The festival will feature some vendors who would have showcased their products at our event. A list of vendors with their contact information will be provided so that you can still shop their merchandise - from handmade jewelry to up-cycled wooden furniture, crafts and toys, fashion accessories.
“Although our event is not happening in its usual fashion, it is our hope that we can still exhibit vendor’s fine arts and photography, handmade crafts, soaps and beauty items, etc. and help them to reconnect with their regular customers and gain new ones.”
More info: “Danville Business Alliance” on Facebook or 570-284-4502
Saturday and Sunday
5. Corn Hole Tournament, Live Music, Sunbury Social Club, 355 East Drive, Sunbury
Saturday, Chicken BBQ 11 a.m. until sold out. Corn Hole Tournament 2p.m., $30 per team, cash prizes. Ricky and Harv on the patio 5 to 8 p.m.
Sunday, Kicktrax on the patio 6 to 9 p.m.
More info: “Sunbury Social Club” on Facebook or 570-286-9422
Sunday
6. Selinsgrove Hotel Charity Corn Hole Tournament
11:45 a.m. to 8 p.m., 225 N Market Street, Selinsgrove
Along with the Charity Corn Hole Tournament, the Selinsgrove Hotel will offer 50/50 raffles and a charity auction with all proceeds going to the Selinsgrove Athletic Boosters and the 2020 Tough Ruck Fallen Heroes Marathon. The Selinsgrove Hotel will donate 10 percent of the day’s sales to these charities as well.
According to their Facebook page, registration is 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Bags fly at 1 p.m.
$20 entry fee. Bring your own partner. Double eliminations, top three payout. One hundred percent payout. Standard shoot to 21 rules, win by two.
Food and drink will be available outside and inside. Masks must be worn when going inside.
“We will be having food and alcohol specials for the event also,” the Facebook page said.
More info: “Selinsgrove Hotel” on Facebook or 570-374-1999
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com.