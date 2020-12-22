This past Thanksgiving, Dr. Blake Garmon’s extended family continued their tradition of building gingerbread houses. Laughing with each other, they feasted on the smell of chocolate and ginger as they piped white icing onto cookie dough walls and pressed colorful candy decorations into place — each family in their own kitchen.
“This year we all spent Thanksgiving alone in our homes with our own spouses. We weren’t able to gather together with our large, extended family,” said Garmon, M.D., primary care physician at Geisinger 65 Forward, in Shamokin Dam. “We still built our gingerbread houses, but we did it over a Zoom meeting. We still did the same activity and were still together in terms of being able to speak to each other while we were doing that.”
Heading into a Christmas where big family gatherings are discouraged, and after a year of isolation for many older people, how important is the concept of personal connection?
“It is of the utmost importance,” said Matt Groff, behavioral health therapist, UPMC, in the Susquehanna Region. “We’re innately social creatures. When we’re deprived of that, especially in our aging populations, you’ll see increased anxiety, increased depressive symptoms, and other physiological symptoms go up too, such as heart conditions and blood pressure.”
Individuals can too easily fall into thought patterns of helplessness and hopelessness, Groff said.
“Holidays are already difficult for a lot of people,” he said. “If you add in the lack of connection, it becomes problematic.”
In-person connections are ideal but must be balanced this year with social distancing measures that lower the chances of contracting COVID-19. Those measures might not lead to the connection people yearn for, but they can keep everyone healthy by keeping the virus at bay.
“There’s no ideal solution here,” Groff said. “There’s no perfect option.”
“Right now, many older adults are coming to the realization that they may be alone for the holidays, which is a huge disappointment for them,” said Lacey Diltz, community programs specialist at Geisinger 65 Forward, in Shamokin Dam. “Senior centers are closed, and we are encouraging seniors to stay home. While it’s beneficial to stay home, it does not come without cost. In order to prevent the cost of depression and loneliness, personal connections are essential.”
Human connectivity is integral to our personal health, Garmon said.
“We know that people who have better connection, better community and family and relationship connections, are much less likely to suffer from depression and are less likely to experience significant amounts of stress in their lives,” he said.
Social connectivity creates a feeling of closeness and gives people a sense of belonging, whether to a family, a group of friends or a community, Groff said. Within that group people can share their anxieties and frustrations, especially during tough times like a global pandemic. They can reaffirm their common values with each other and feel better knowing they’re not alone in facing a daunting situation.
“The most meaningful things in our life have to do with the people who are closest to us,” Groff said. “Being able to really do what matters and involve our loved ones, it gives us purpose. It enriches our life. It gives us fulfillment.”
One thing that helps is being able to gather at places like Geisinger 65 Forward, in safe, socially distanced groups.
“I’ve noticed when we’re doing a class, a lot of conversation topics end up on COVID-19,” Diltz said. “I’ve seen patients come in looking down in the dumps but leave with a smile on their face. A lot of the peer-to-peer conversations revolve around COVID-19, which I think is their way of showing each other that they are not alone and that they are all having similar feelings.
Creative ways to connect
Pandemic social restrictions have added challenges to spending time with loved ones, but human nature finds creative ways to respond to those challenges.
“We really have to find creative, unique ways to connect,” Groff said. “First and foremost would be technology. If your holiday tradition is to gather the family and watch ‘Christmas Vacation’ together, set up a virtual connection.”
Like Garmon’s family “getting together” to build their gingerbread houses, online sites like Zoom and FaceTime have helped provide safe, virtual gatherings.
“I would just encourage people to use whatever kind of technology they have available,” Garmon said.
Diltz shared some activities that participants at 65 Forward do to maintain connections, including making greeting cards for residents of Sunbury Manor Care. Into each card the participants added a written sentiment and a simple, pipe cleaner wreath they made.
“They’re really cute,” Diltz said. “The patients here are excited to know they’re giving back to their community in such a scary time.”
Diltz offered other simple suggestions:
- send pictures
- host video calls
- do a virtual book club with your loved one. Read the book then discuss by video chat or phone.
- send loved ones a “craft kit” then host a video call where everyone does the craft together.
“This is a great bonding experience especially for grandparents and grandchildren,” Diltz said, suggesting a simple snowflake craft that can be created with clothespins, wood glue and glitter.
‘We’ll get each other through it’
Making connections doesn’t have to be a face-to-face interaction, Groff said.
“Sometimes just getting a letter in the mail, you know that somebody is thinking of us. That they’re taking the time to sit down and write a letter,” he said. “For many people, especially our aging population, that’s going to have more meaning for them than talking through a computer.”
The most important thing is to stay connected in a way that makes the most sense for individuals and their loved ones. Doing so can help people to avoid giving in to feelings of helplessness and hopelessness. Even small, subtle actions can keep us on track for doing the things that matter most.
“It may not be ideal. It may not be going to the nursing facility to see our grandmother and giving her the biggest hug ever,” Groff said. “But if we can still send a letter that expresses the message, ‘We’re here. We love you. This is what’s going on in our life. You’re not alone,’ we’ll get each other through it.”
