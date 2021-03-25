BLOOMSBURG — Kids ages 7 to 17 are invited to learn about “white hat hacking” at a special conference hosted by the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum this Saturday.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Arts & Crafts Building on the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds, and will feature guest speakers, workshops, and STEM work stations. Doors will open at 9 a.m.
Participants will learn from ethical hackers, information security professionals, and educators, and will have a chance to win prizes.
According to museum director Ginny Weibel, “Students will learn how to code, program, work with robotics, make electrical circuits, break codes and ciphers, engineer rockets, and learn about internet safety.
“We also take the term ‘hack’ loosely at our conference,” she added, “so kids will learn things like financial hacks and healthy eating hacks.”
Hak4Kidz began in 2017 and was created to complement BloomCON, Bloomsburg University’s annual digital forensics, cybersecurity, and hacking conference, which each year hosts a variety of speakers and features unique workshops and cybersecurity challenges. BloomCON will be held virtually this year. The BloomCON Hak4Kidz event was canceled last year due to COVID shutdowns.
Webel said attendance at the conference grew from 40 people in 2017 to more than 400 in 2019.
Dubbed as “Pennsylvania’s only kid-friendly hacking conference,” Weibel said “you’d have to go to Washington D.C. or Chicago to get to a similar conference.”
The museum, along with BloomCON leader Dr. Phil Polstra, worked with Dave Schwartzberg, founder of Hak4Kidz in Chicago to bring the program to Bloomsburg.
“The need to get kids interested in STEM-type jobs is undeniable,” Weibel said. “The Pennsylvania Department of Education reports that there will be a 9 percent growth in STEM-related jobs in the state by 2026 – that’s over a half million jobs.” The department also reports, she said, that in 10 years, 71 percent of all new jobs in the state will require computer science skills.
“Having a conference of this type in our region adds so much to our children’s education,” she said. “Hopefully we are sparking an interest in the subjects covered in it.”
A major goal of Hak4Kids is for students to realize that computer science isn’t just about sitting in front of computers, Weibel said – “It’s a way of thinking. We want kids to be engaged in critical thinking, the engineering design process, and creative problem solving all while being totally entertained.”
Presenters for the event consists of museum staff, instructors, volunteers, and board members, as well as volunteer students from Bloomsburg University.
“Many of our presenters from the community have been with us for years and we find new presenters as our conference grows,” Weibel said.
This year, the Pennsylvania State Police will present on internet safety. Other new presenters include the Bloomsburg Municipal Airport, The Geek Grid Studios, and Altera Life.
Barbara Bohling, a retired teacher from Millville and a museum volunteer, has volunteered with the event in years past, and is looking forward to once again participating on Saturday. She will be overseeing an activity station in which students can learn how to make circuits with copper tape and light up their souvenir event badge.
This year’s event is extra special to Bohling.
“In a year that has held so many kids just connected to a screen,” she said, “I’m thrilled one of the first things available to them, now that restrictions have been lessened a bit, is something they can physically do.”
While in many minds the term “hacking” implies something negative, even illegal, Bohling said when it comes to STEM education, its meaning is simply “a way of understanding a system.” Here, kids are invited to learn and explore how a variety of things work.
“A child doesn’t necessarily know what might interest them until they are exposed to it,” Bohling said. “You don’t know what’s out there,” she said, until your mind is opened to new ideas, and “something gave you a spark.”
In addition to the benefits that kids receive from the conference, Weibel said it was designed to include parents as well.
“What we see is parents playing and learning right along with their children,” she said. “It’s really a great experience for the whole family.”
The event will include 24 workshops/workstations. All are free except two that are available for $2 each per person: Escape Rooms, and Lego Maniacs, in which participants will build Lego sets, use Lego mini-fig characters, and learn how to make their vision into an actual animated clip;
General admission tickets for the event are free. A limited number of $5 swag bag tickets are also available. Pre-registration and tickets are required.
Register online at the-childrens-museum.org.