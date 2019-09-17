Evangelical Community Hospital is holding its annual Cookin’ Men event where local celebrity men come together to turn up the heat on breast cancer awareness by creating culinary delights for people to enjoy while raising funds to support The Thyra M. Humphreys Center for Breast Health.
Weis Markets is the grand sponsor of this year’s event.
Being held Thursday, Oct. 24, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in the event space of Rusty Rail Brewing Company in Mifflinburg, tickets are $40 each. Join the Valley’s cookin’ men as they don aprons to create dishes ranging from appetizers, to entrees, to desserts.
Tickets can be purchased starting Sept. 30, at 10 a.m. by calling 570-522-4850 or by visiting www.evanhospital.com/cookinmen. Tickets are limited and may not be available at the door the night of the event.
The event includes a fan favorite contest. Prior to the event, community members can vote for their favorite chef by making a donation in his name. The chef who raises the most money will receive the honorary title of “Top Chef” at the event and be presented with the coveted Pink Whisk award.
Favorite chef votes can be made in any amount — just visit www.evanhospital.com/cookinmen and click on the name of your favorite chef. The top chef contest ends at noon on Oct. 24.
All of the fan favorite contest votes and ticket proceeds will provide funds for diagnostic and screening mammograms and other imaging technologies needed by uninsured/underinsured patients at The Thyra M. Humphreys Center for Breast Health.
In addition to the pre-event contest, attendees will get to vote for their favorite dish by sampling all of the options and casting their vote.
An award will also be given to the chef who receives the most votes for representing the most pink enthusiasm at the event. The winners will be announced at the end of the evening.