Coronavirus forces festival to shrink

MCALISTERVILLE — Fayette Township residents didn’t want to give up their annual, five-day carnival to coronavirus restrictions, so they compromised with a two-day event.
The Fayette Festival will take place starting at 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday in Lost Creek Community Park. It will feature food, entertainment, fireworks, a car show and some new activities.
The rides and parade had to be canceled due to pandemic concerns, but the festival still offers opportunities to support the Fayette Fire Company, Fayette Lions Den and McAlisterville Community Building.
“The fair offers the food, the fun and the fellowship of getting together as a community,” said Tammy Brackville, event organizer. Acknowledging the reduction in the traditional five-day carnival, she added, “We felt the community still has a need to get together.”
“We had to give up our five-day carnival, so we wanted to offer people somewhere to go to and an opportunity to socialize with their friends,” said Hannah Bashore, festival volunteer. “We have great food. Best french fries, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, barbecue and ice cream. Trinity Lutheran Church Stand makes the best homemade pies around.”
Live entertainment will be provided at 7 p.m. by Make Mine Country, on Friday, and by Bella Donna, on Saturday.
“Awesome Skyshooter Fireworks, from Tower City, will be put off at 10 p.m. Friday night (rain date Saturday at 10),” Bashore said. “McAlisterville Boy Scouts will start our Saturday off with a wonderful breakfast. There will also be a delicious barbecue chicken and a very nice car show on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.”
This will be the first time in at least 43 years that Fayette Township did not have a parade, Brackville said.
“But we’re still having the fireworks,” she said.
To comply with COVID sanitizing steps, bingo must be modified: only one game will be played, with three blocks of cards for $10.
“For the bingo enthusiast, there will be a one-coverall, 50/50 game of bingo each night at 9,” Bashore said, adding, “Our very own, vivacious Pennsylvania State Fair Queen from Mifflin County will mingle with the crowd. Promise Ranch Ministries will offer the children some cool pony rides and a petting zoo. Bunkertown Brethren Church will have a challenging, 9-hole miniature golf game and a fun Chuck-a-Duck Game for the small fries.”
Food vendors include pulled pork, pizza, fish sandwiches, mozzarella sticks, chicken sandwiches, hamburgers, hot dogs, shaved ice and pies.
“There’s a lot of great options,” Brackville said.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com.