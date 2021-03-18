Council celebrates new gallery with art show

SUNBURY – What better way to break in a new gallery than by producing an art show?
The Sunbury Arts Council is hosting its First Juried Art Show in their brand new gallery at Studio 421 on Market Street from April 8 to May 6, with a show opening and reception on April 8 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The council will also post the show on April 9 at www.sunburyartscouncil.com.
All mediums (paintings, photography, 3D, etc.) are welcome from artists of all ages and skill levels. Entry fee is $5 per item. Paintings, photos and similar items must be wired and ready to hang. Artwork will be received March 24, noon – 5 p.m., March 25, 2 – 7 p.m. and March 26, 3 – 8 p.m.
“We encourage artists who work in various mediums to submit their work,” said Lindie Lloyd, president of the Sunbury Arts Council. “Art has no limitations.”
The SAC has wanted to open an art gallery for some time, Lloyd said. When the opportunity arose, they took it. They’re excited to host their first Juried Art Show but are also paying attention to COVID-19 concerns.
“We know that safety is a big concern for a lot of people, including us,” Lloyd said. “We decided to go ahead with the art show because of the show being open for several weeks during our business hours. We knew that we could safely follow the guidelines as people came in and out to view the artwork on display. We are also providing an online option for those who wish to see and purchase art from the show, who feel more comfortable with being at home.”
John Barnhart, vice president of the Sunbury Arts Council, said the SAC is proud of the City of Sunbury and wants to bring more art to it.
“I don’t think people realize how talented and artistic people are in the area and in the community,” he said, adding that the show offers an opportunity to promote art in the area.
“Art is an important part of who we are as humans,” Lloyd said. “From all societies, various cultures, it tells a story of the world we live in. Art will always be an important part of life, even in today’s modern societies. It stimulates people in many ways, engages their minds and emotions. When we view art, it allows us to reflect on our own selves. Art is always inspiring us to look inward. Art will never lose its importance.”
As a juried show, artwork will be juried by a panel to see if it will be accepted. Ribbons will be awarded in several categories. Barnhart encourages people to submit their art just for the sake of being viewed by others.
“Even if you wouldn’t win, there’s somebody there who’s going to appreciate it,” he said.
He encouraged interested individuals to join the Sunbury Arts Council and said the new gallery will be an asset to the community.
“I think it’s coming along nicely,” he said. “It’s going to be something to be very, very proud of.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com