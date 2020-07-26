In 1965, Lynne Hunter passed a note to a cute drummer across Mr. Lowe's band room at the Shikellamy Junior High School.
It took more than 40 years for that drummer, Harry Hunter, to respond, but the timing could not have been more perfect.
Powered by faith, Lynne and Harry Hunter have pushed through a difficult four-month stretch that could have spoiled that long-awaited reunion, but instead only strengthened it.
Harry Hunter, 67, suffered a debilitating stroke in April, just days after he and his new wife, Lynne, were involved in a vehicle accident. Harry spent several months in the hospital recovering, including speech and occupational therapy. Now he's been home, and the transition hasn't been easy.
"God is good all the time," Harry says from his bed, a statement his wife echoes.
Battling in and out of tears, Lynne said her husband has lost his sight and is paralyzed on the right side of his body.
"He is determined. He is working hard," Lynne said from their Sunbury home this week. "We're adapting. Harry's mental status is good but sometimes it's not. He's working really, really hard."
Hurdles have abounded for the pair, Lynne said. She was unable to visit her husband in the hospital during his nearly-three month recovery from the stroke due to COVID-19. Eventually, she said she was able to FaceTime with him and later, as a nursing assistant, she was trained on how to care for her husband when he returned home.
Getting to that point, wasn't easy, Lynne said.
She says doctors asked three times to sign a do not resuscitate order and talked of organ donation. "We have a strong faith," she said. "I knew that even when he wasn't talking, he would respond to me. When we played music, he would tap his left foot, so we held on."
Harry came home on June 12 and Lynne has been taking care of him 24-7 since. They do have a nursing assistant that lives nearby that offers help, as do some neighbors and family friends.
"We have some people who have been very instrumental," Lynne said, including Sue Duttinger and Sandy Long.
Duttinger, who has known Lynne since grade school and whose husband graduated with Harry, is there to offer a variety of help.
"Sometimes I am just there to listen when she needs to vent or just needs the support," Duttinger said. "She has needed some support and we help where we can. There are times when she gets frustrated. I think anyone in her situation would."
They recently received a tilt-space wheelchair from Veterans Administration, which came with a Navy emblem — which also moves Lynne to tears. The chair will enable to her to move her husband in and out of the hospital, but eventually, they will need to purchase some sort of vehicle to transport him as well. A GoFundMe page has been set up (https://www.gofundme.com/f/n9ne3e-wheels-for-harry-hunter).
"We were blessed with that chair," she said.
Reunited
Classmates at Shikellamy — Harry was a year ahead of Lynne — the Hunters went their separate ways after graduation. Harry joined the Navy in 1970 and later married. Lynne married, moved to South Carolina and had children.
A few years ago, they reconnected on social media following the death of Lynne's first husband in 2017. Lynne said she flew back to Pennsylvania in April of 2018 to meet the cute drummer.
"God lifts us up and gave me this message. He wanted me to talk to Harry."
Duttinger said Lynne began coming to the once-a-month gathering of Harry's graduating class at the El Rancho, and the two reconnected.
They were engaged in July — July 22, Lynne proposed on the fan cam at a Phillies game, she said — and they were married in 2019.
Then came the April car accident and stroke that changed everything, but brought them closer.
"God brought us back together," Lynne said. "He'd been alone for 10 years. Who knows what happens if he had a stroke then? I was married for 46 years, and after that, I couldn't see my purpose. Harry is my purpose. God had it all written in our plan."