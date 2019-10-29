WILLIAMSPORT — A Clinical Phlebotomy course will be offered this fall in the Klump Academic Center on Pennsylvania College of Technology’s main campus.
The program — Mondays and Tuesdays from Nov. 11 to Dec. 17 — will provide instruction in how to collect blood samples using venipuncture and capillary puncture procedures. The first eight classes (Nov. 11-12, Nov. 18-19, Nov. 25-26 and Dec. 2-3) are from 6 to 9 p.m.; the final four (Dec. 9-10 and 16-17) will be from 6 to 10 p.m.
The course will also include how to properly and safely use needles, lancets and butterflies to collect the samples; as well as the different types of collection tubes to use for the appropriate tests. Basic specimen preparation, patient interactions and confidentiality issues will also be addressed.
The course combines a classroom phase of 40 hours of instruction, followed by a 40-hour externship that provides live blood-draw experience prior to sitting for a certification exam by the National Healthcareer Association.
The objective is to prepare students to seek employment as entry-level phlebotomists. Those successfully completing the course will be issued a certificate and be eligible to sit for certification.
For more information about the application process and admission requirements, contact Penn College’s Workforce Development office by calling 570-327-4775 or emailing Lisa R. Fries, workforce development assistant, at lrf7@pct.edu.
Interested participants can register directly at www.pct.edu/phlebotomy.