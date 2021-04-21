DANVILLE — The COVID-19 pandemic affected just about everything in the Geisinger health care system last year, and that impact will affect how health care is delivered in the future.
Megan Brosious, interim chief administrative officer for Geisinger’s central region, said the virus has spurred the health system to innovate in every area. That innovation ranged from how the health system staffs departments and how it provides meals to where people work.
“We haven’t really had one piece of this operation that is not affected,” Brosious said.
The pandemic and rising cases of COVID also meant putting off routine procedures and appointments.
“Now we look at how we dial it back up and get people who couldn’t get care previously and get them in here and get people for vaccines,” she said. “We continue to be nimble.”
COVID also has changed visitation.
“Just thinking about coming into the hospital E.R., you’re not allowed to have family with you,” said Dr. Rosemay Leeming, Geisinger Medical Center’s chief medical officer. “The whole protocol of testing, every single aspect of hospital care has been changed by this.”
She said that due to health precautions, family is not allowed to be in the isolation units with COVID patients. Patient and family members communicate by iPad.
Leeming added, though, “We never allow patients to die alone. Their family is there virtually. The nurse is there holding their hand.”
She said there are many inspiring acts occuring in the fight against COVID.
“There are stories we hear every day, some of pictures kids would draw and families would bring in, families relying on our staff to be the handholders as their family member is dying,” Leeming said.
“The empathy of our staff is amazing. Because the families have not been as present, people took it upon themselves.”
The COVID battle has taken an emotional toll on the staff, though, as well as on families.
“We all are really, really aware of what this will do to the staff,” Leeming said. “We have to think about their emotional well-being. We want to make sure we have the resources for our staff.”
She said the staff, though, has such a high level of empathy, not just to support patients, but to support each other.
“We all go into health care for a reason — to heal people,” Leeming said. “Our staff has come out stronger. They are really outstanding. I’m so proud of what they have done.”
The chief medical officer said health system officials and staff learned some lessons in the first virus surge that they employed later on.
“I think we did things differently in the second surge,” she said. “In the first surge, we had a very heavy hand on operations. We learned over the summer. When we got busy again, we were much more nimble. We were able to dial up and down, redeploy staff and not shut down clinics. We’re going be learning medical management lessons for a long time to come.”
Leeming said one reason Geisinger has had more success than some health care systems in fighting the novel coronoavirus is its lab.
“We have such an amazing lab,” she said. “They started planning in December and developed testing in-house.”
She said that expanded to antibody testing and antigen testing and developed innovative ways of rapid testing.
That led to faster testing and treatment.
Brosious said the system also is working diligently to reach out with treatment to keep some patients out of the hospital, a practice that has been in place for some time.
“Geisinger has very proactive home services,” Leeming added.
The Geisinger at Home program treats those patients who often need hospitalization in their home. Paramedics are able to take care of those patients’ urgent needs without having to take them to the emergency room.
A physician can offer treatments to patients at home through telemedicine, as well.
The pandemic has pushed Geisinger to expand some of those previously started services. Those programs save hospital beds for those patients who need them the most, such as someone on a ventilator.
New strategies
Geisinger will continue to employ those practices and others developed during the pandemic, such as where to use staff and where to place patients.
“We had to close down some of our elective surgery,” Leeming said. “Our surgical staff stepped up and established a medical unit and used the critical care unit.”
“Our work from home strategies and just getting people into different work environments is something that will continue,” Brosious said. “We also found ways to preserve our PPE (personal protective equipment), how to sterilize and reuse N95 masks.”
As for what lies ahead, Leeming said, “I think a lot of it is going to be catchup.”
She said the hospital started to do some of that during the summer, then the second surge hit in the fall.
“There is definitely back demand for health care services that we will need to work through,” Leeming said. “That is something to get back into. Preventive health care, kids immunizations. There will be a pent-up demand.”
“We have to just continue to be flexible to get back to normal and do everything we can to get people back in,” Brosious said.