Remember when we taught kids to push on and go to school with mild colds, coughs and sore throats? That attitude can be dangerous during a global pandemic.
“This year the culture has changed completely,” said Elyssa Johnson, associate chief advanced practitioner for Geisinger Convenient Care. “What used to be not a big deal, unfortunately, now we’re in a different place.”
“The most important thing is, do not let them go to school if they’re showing any symptoms because they’re putting a lot of other people at risk,” said Rutul Dalal, MD, medical director of Infectious Diseases at UPMC in the Susquehanna region, noting that the virus can then spread into the households of everyone the student interacts with. “One should not take this virus lightly.”
“It’s best to call your primary care provider,” said Jennifer Hannon, PA-C, Family Medicine of Evangelical – Lewisburg, Brookpark. “Before you Google information and freak yourself out, definitely call in and ask your provider.”
A general guide is that a low fever with COVID symptoms might indeed be COVID, while a low fever with ear pain or other symptoms is probably a typical childhood virus.
“It’s important for parents to remember, kids are still going to get sick,” Hannon said, noting common infections like colds, ear aches and strep throat.
Acknowledging the difficulty of making that decision to send kids to school or keep them home, Hannon added that schools are also quick to send students home with mild symptoms.
“The schools are doing a good job of being more diligent with checking these symptoms,” she said.
