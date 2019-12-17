CSIU's LPN Career Center graduates 17 students

MILTON — The Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) Career Center of the CSIU graduated 17 students on the evening of Dec. 12. Dr. Timothy Campbell, the director of the Central Susquehanna LPN Career Center, presided over the ceremony, which took place at the United Lutheran Church in Sunbury.
The program, delivered to a full house of friends, family members, and faculty, included comments and reflections from Jessica Probst, the Nursing Education Managing Coordinator; Dr. Bernadette Boerckel, Director of Community Outreach; and class speaker, Aisley Pomana.
In her speech, Pomana described the experience of going through the LPN Career Center, beginning with the excitement of being accepted and preparing to be a nursing student, through the trials and tribulations of the program, to the actual practice of nursing.
She recalled the shared experiences of her class and the many friends and family members who helped all of the nursing students get through rigorous and challenging courses and clinicals.
Awards were presented to the following students:
Academic Excellence Award: Jill Mestlin
Academic Achievement Award: Aisley Pomana
Brittany Mook Memorial Nursing Award: Paige Wichurowski
Sally Crouse Singer Maternal/Child Nursing Award: Keith Lang
Nottingham Village Geriatric Nursing Award: Kayla Dumas
Perfect Attendance Award: Kayla Dumas