The Department of Nursing at Misericordia University recently held a pinning ceremony to recognize the students who completed the part-time evening accelerated Bachelor of Science Degree Nursing Program and the RN to BSN accelerated degree program.
During the ceremony, undergraduate nursing students received the Misericordia University Nursing Pin, a symbol of achievement in the nursing profession. Family and friends attended the event, which also featured the recital of the international pledge for nurses and the international prayer for nurses.
Area members of the Part-Time Evening Nursing Program graduating class included Joshua Maloney and Jillian Schaeffer, both of Danville.
The Department of Nursing also recognized outstanding academic and clinical achievements by the students. Schaeffer received the Academic Excellence Award, which is presented to the student who attained the highest academic standing overall.
The Kaplan Secure Predictor Award, given to a student who has attained the highest score on the comprehensive National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses review examination, was presented to Schaeffer.