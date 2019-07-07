As I drove to Danville of Friday evening, April 26, I was anticipating an evening of great fun, fabulous food, wonderful people, and the antics of the dueling pianists. This delightful evening benefits the Danville Child Development Center, which is the oldest and first non-profit child-care agency in Montour County.
After I arrived at the Pine Barn Inn, I checked in and got my ticket which gave me my table number and my auction/raffle number too. DCDC executive director Diana Verbeck took time away from her check-in desk duties to welcome me. Diana is a dynamo!
I perused the silent-auction items, and as always, the tables were chock-full with goodies: Bucknell football tix, jewelry, restaurant gift certificates, a Myrtle Beach getaway, and much more. The raffle offered team shirts and hats, gift baskets, and paintings.
I chatted with DCDC board president Jeff Emanuel and his wife, Lauren DiMarino and met noted auctioneer Clint Rockey's parents, Bob and Elaine Rockey. Clint's lovely wife, Julie Rockey, arrived a few minutes later.
Sharon and Jim Minniti caught up with me so we could spend a few minutes talking. I always enjoy seeing them. I met Liliana and Vincent Henrickson, Chris and Kevin Brady, Tom and Patty Sokola, Scott Mertz, board member Candy and Wayne Ryan, Sadie Hauck, Eric McCabe and Matt and Kelly Beltz who were all looking forward to a fun-filled evening.
It was fun talking with Joanne Whiteman and Jessica Newell from sponsor Big Bold Radio. They were ready to rock.
Speaking of ready to rock, my tablemates were a very fun group. I sat with Diana Verbeck's hubby Norm Verbeck, Sean and Linda Marshall, and Joe and Jen Hodish. I enjoyed chatting with sponsors Shannon and Christian Force, of Altera. What a delightful couple.
The food, as always was perfection. Guests enjoyed appetizers of veggie spring rolls, Jamaican jerk chicken skewers, Polish sausage puffs, almond-crusted chicken (a big hit), and crabmeat stuffed mushrooms. The main course was a sumptuous buffet of Tuscan veggie ravioli, wild mushroom, ravioli, and pasta with three sauce choices, a carving station featuring turkey and roast beef, a potato bar with mouth-watering toppings, and sweet treats for dessert. A cash bar was available too. A DCDC slide show gave guests a taste of DCDC. It is the children who benefit from DCDC and the excellent job they do to nurture each child.
Before the show, DCDC board president Jeff Emanual thanked everyone for attending and spoke about DCDC's mission. Jeff also recognized the staff, executive director Diana Verbeck, the board, and the sponsors of this wonderful evening.
And then it was showtime! The piano guys warmed up the crowd and told them to make requests. Money added to the requests and tips for the piano players went to DCDC. Yes, we did sing “Bohemian Rhapsody” and we sang it loud! Freddie Mercury would have loved it! Song requests always included jokes and banter and everyone loved it. Favorites like “American Pie” and “Piano Man” got the crowd rockin'. Birthdays and anniversaries received special attention. The piano guys' hilarious shtick had everyone laughing. Music speaks to our souls and the guests were no exception. Their generosity and sense of fun added to the success of the evening.
The Danville Child Development Center deserves a Standing O for the work they do with children. Dueling Pianos shines the spotlight on this valuable community asset. Its board members work tirelessly in partnership with the staff to make DCDC a shining example of ensuring our future is in good hands. In addition to president Jeff Emanuel and secretary/treasurer Renee Beisswanger, board members include David Brokus, Rob Lunger, Eric McCabe, Brian Paulhamus, Elizabeth Petre, Candy Ryan, Tom Tanner, and Graeme Woods.
Until next time...
