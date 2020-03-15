NEW COLUMBIA — As a child with a bone disease, Matt Jones longed to join other kids whirling on the merry-go-round and leaping up to grasp the monkey bars.
Today the 40-year-old father of two hopes to create a more inclusive playground for his community.
New Columbia already has a playground consisting of two swing sets, a sliding board, a see-saw and a basketball court. With the exception of the sliding board, all have seen better days.
While helping to prepare for last October’s annual New Columbia Apple Butter Festival, Jones happened to glance at his kids, 12-year-old Brandon and 8-year-old Kaitlyn, playing on the old playground and wondered if the town could update it to make it as appealing as some other local play areas.
“Lewisburg has a huge playground with such good equipment,” Jones said. “My kids love going to any playground like that. They could play for hours.”
Because of his bone disease, osteogenesis imperfecta, also known as brittle bone disease, Jones had to undergo amputation of his right leg in October. He purposely delayed the surgery until after the festival, but as soon as he returned home from the hospital he started researching the new playground idea. He found a gold mine of help in Playworld’s online booklet, “How to Build a Playground in 10 Easy Steps.”
“I went through the steps one by one and figured out how we can build a playground here in New Columbia,” he said.
One of the first things he did was to run the idea by the New Columbia Civic Association. Nelson Doebler, treasurer, saw the value in the project.
“What we have now is not up-to-date,” he said.
Doebler’s daughter, Amy Ficks, is the president of the association and has three young sons who will make good use of the playground.
“So we’ll be around for a while,” Doebler said with a laugh.
Doebler and Jones are also trustees of the property, which consists of the playground, basketball court, pavilion and the former two-story schoolhouse that now serves as the New Columbia Civic Center. Depending on the funds they are able to raise, the men would like to see upgraded equipment, a repaved basketball court — they already have a new hoop — a new or expanded picnic pavilion and repairs to the building.
“The (drop) ceiling is 50 years old,” Doebler said. “It needs storm shutters. Some of the bricks have decayed. Several trees are dying and rotting away and need to come down before they become a major liability.”
“One of the most important things to me is to make (the playground) accessible to kids with disabilities,” Jones said, noting that much of his childhood was spent either on crutches or in a wheelchair. “I’m disabled. I was born with a disability. I want kids to be able to come with their families and play here. I remember as a kid sitting and watching.”
For the upgraded playground he’s already contacted county and township zoning offices and arranged for a landscape engineer who specializes in designing parks to help them estimate what they can afford. With that, the next step will be to apply for a grant.
As suggested by the Playworld booklet, they approached area children to seek input.
“We’ve had a lot of Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops involved,” Jones said, adding that they want kids to be involved and feel invested in the new playground.
Jones and Doebler also appeared on a segment of WNEP 16 last month, which brought all kinds of help and suggestions.
“It’s been crazy, how many emails I got instantly,” Jones said. “From New Columbia and all over. One was a playground equipment company in York, MRC Recreation, that can help out with grants.”
He emphasized that they still need plenty of volunteers to bring the playground to life. Contractors, landscapers, people with organizational or fundraising skills and people to do other tasks are needed.
“We can’t get too much help,” Jones said. “Anybody that just would like to help out will be appreciated.”
Anyone interested in lending a hand can email Jones at mattjones1179@gmail.com.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Send e-mail comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com.