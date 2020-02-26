DANVILLE — If you’ve ever looked at a box of random recyclables and thought to yourself “I could make an incredible dress out of those old plastic milk jugs and some duct tape,” you might want to consider grabbing a few friends and signing up for The Danville Arts Council’s third annual “Anything but Clothes” fashion show.
The fashion show, open to the public, will be held from 6-9 p.m. Thursday at the Pine Barn Inn, 43 Pine Barn Place, Danville.
According to David Miller, chairman of the DAC, the “Anything but Clothes” fashion show is a yearly fundraiser for the organization that was born out of discussions between the board and the event’s co-presenter, G-Pride.
G‐PRIDE (Geisinger — People Ready for Inclusion, Diversity and Equality) works to foster a welcoming, caring, inclusive environment for Geisinger employees of all sexual orientations, gender identities and expressions. G‐PRIDE serves many roles, including functioning as a source of support to LGBTQ employees in the system as well as educating and enhancing understanding around important LGBTQ issues.
Tom Seay, a member of the DAC, said the arts council had done a couple of fundraising events in the past where an artist donated a piece to be auctioned off.
“Attendance was low, artwork got auctioned off for pennies and so we decided not to do that event anymore,” explained Seay. “I was looking online for ideas for our annual fundraiser and came across an arts organization doing a fashion show.”
Shea said he pitched it to the arts council and everybody was on board.
“Now we are on our third year,” he said. “We tossed around ideas of what to call it and someone said “ABC (Anything But Clothing).’ It's kind of risqué for such a conservative rural town, so it helps draw attention to the show.”
Miller said the event has proven to be a great way to showcase local creativity and have it combined with being Eco-conscious.
“We want participants thinking about how to make the world better, which is why we require them to use recycled and non-traditional materials,” he said.
For the past two years, Miller said the event has typically drawn between nine and 10 teams who put on their creative thinking caps and walk the runway in some pretty unique designs.
“Sometimes we get individuals who sign up, but we actually invite groups of up to three people to be a team to create pieces,” he said. “So far this year we have nine teams signed up in advance.”
In their application to participate, Miller said teams are asked to reveal what materials the individual or group plans to use in their creation or design, if known.
“Last year’s winner was a design that was made from materials inspired by ‘vices,’” he said. “The outfit was made of recycled cigarette boxes and beer cans. It was incredibly creative, right down to the footwear.”
So far this year, Miller said his interest was peaked by one entrant who plans to use old VHS cassettes.
“People have used recycled junk mail, floral materials, arrangement making materials (tulle and flowers) — outfits truly can be made from anything but clothes.”
Ann Mooney, emcee for the evening, is looking forward to another night of fun and creativity.
“I am excited to see participants clean out their recycle bin or their old basket full of scraps and transform them into fashion,” she said. “And all for a good cause, supporting the Danville Arts Council.”
If walking the runway isn’t your thing, you can show your support by purchasing a ticket and being part of what promises to be a great evening full of fun and laughter, said Miller.
“It is an incredibly festive atmosphere,” he said. “There is definitely a lot of hootin’ and hollering, but at the same time, those incredibly creative pieces definitely get a lot of attention.”
Participating models walk a traditional fashion show runway and “really truly put on a show,” explained Miller. “There will be fantastic costume designers and fabric artists who are really invested in the product and the creativity.”
The judges for the show are Meredith Re’ Grimsley, Ben Hartman and Joanne Landis. Re’ Grimsley is a faculty member in the art department at Bloomsburg University; she received her MFA in Fabric Design from the University of Georgia in Athens, Ga. Hartman is the owner of a local costume shop, and a lifelong cosplayer, haunted house actor, and costume enthusiast. Landis worked as a fashion illustrator in NYC for years, where she also taught at the Fashion Institute of Technology and at Drexel University. Landis currently works as a painter.
The winner will receive an arts-inspired prize, will be featured on the Danville Arts Council website and have their outfit on display at the Danville Arts Council Gallery.
Looking for inspiration? Check out some of the entries from last year’s event at www.danvilleartscouncil.org/events.
Justin D. Aurand will provide live musical accompaniment to the fashion show. Aurand is an accomplished musician from Selinsgrove.
Tickets are on sale for $35 pre-sale and $40 at the door. Admission for participants modeling or making outfits is $20 and is free for students (with a valid student ID). Tickets may be purchased at the Danville Business Alliance (DBA) office at 620 Mill Street in Danville or online at www.danvilleartscouncil.org/abcfashionshow.