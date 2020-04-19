While visiting an Air Force recruiting office, I discovered some material of interest concerning women in aviation, including women military pilots and crew members. History tells us the first licensed woman pilot in the United States was Harriet Quimby in 1911. Women flew airplanes before they could vote, but not in the U.S military.
During World War I, American women pilots volunteered for the military, but they were not taken seriously. However, during World War II, it was a different story. Our military acknowledged women as pilots and formed the gallant Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASP) organization. Although not permitted to participate in combat at the time, the lady pilots flew every model of the Army Air Force planes, relieving male pilots for combat duty.
I recall that during World War II, the lady pilot ferried planes, flew aircrew gunners in training and cadet navigators and bombardiers. It was decades later before they were accepted as combat military pilots.
In 1953, Jacqueline Cochran broke the sound barrier, set speed and altitude records and lobbied for the consideration of women pilots in the military, to no avail. Civilian women were flying over the North Pole, around the world and through the sound barrier, but until the 1970s the military continued to resist.
The Navy took the first step. In 1974, six women earned their wings and became the first naval aviators. The Army Aviation branch followed suit in 1974 and trained helicopter pilots. The Air Force caught up in 1976, and admitted women to their pilot training program. But there was a catch. Military AF women pilots would not be flying combat missions, at least not yet. From 1976 to 1993, women pilots were not allowed to fly in actual combat. In 1993, women were then allowed to fly combat aircraft.
In another big step, in 1999, Air Force Col. Eileen Collins was the first woman to command a space shuttle mission. Women are now flying, without limitation, the huge jet fighters and bombers in the military. With these new opportunities, female pilot numbers have been increasing steadily, with more women completing pilot training as well as filling many of the aircrew positions, officer and enlisted.
During my military career, 1941 to 1962, I never taught any women to fly during that period. However, I have instructed some lady pilots and for the most part they did well. In my military era, the bigger planes were difficult for the women to control because they required extra strength. It was most obvious during takeoff and landing, or with an engine inoperative in a multi-engine aircraft. The big modern planes of today have boosted controls and computers which eliminate the need for strength in the pilot.
After World War II, a major civilian women pilots’ organization was the International Ninety-Nines. During the era of Amelia Earhart, 99 women pilots met and organized with Amelia Earhart as its first president. One of their activities was the annual Powder Puff Derby. They conducted a race in all kinds of aircraft from the west coast of the United States to the east coast. For many years, I was invited to instruct the lady pilots in the proper operation of their aircraft engines during racing. They demonstrated their appreciation by awarding me the Amelia Earhart Medal in 1980.
Joseph A. Diblin, of Northumberland, was a four-engine pilot during World War II and has worked as a test pilot and civilian flight instructor. He is also seaplane rated. If you are a veteran and would like to share your story, contact him at 570-473-2594.