While working for Textron-Lycoming, the aircraft engine manufacturer in Williamsport, I was assigned the task of going to Australia to determine the cause of engine problems of a commuter airline organization.
“Down Under,” as it is often called, is a long way from Pennsylvania. Since the trip would necessitate being away for at least a month, I brought my wife along.
The first leg of flight was New York to Los Angeles. The next was by a French airline from Los Angeles to Tahiti in 10 hours, landing at Pipette.
The next leg was a six-hour flight to Wellington, New Zealand. By this time we began to get the impression that the Pacific is a BIG OCEAN. We only had one day in Wellington where we hired a car and driver to show us the city and area.
Nice houses, beautiful mountains and lots of sheep were seen. Our final leg took us across the Tasman Sea, with the landing at Sydney, Australia, a modern attractive city. Our visit took place during their winter, with pleasant temperatures up and down the coast.
A commuter airline in that interesting country was suing Lycoming power plants in their twin-engine aircraft. They complained that the engines were “no good.” It was a vague complaint that had to be investigated.
Arriving at their headquarters in Sydney, I met with the president of the commuter, members of his management and the chief pilot. Mr. President gave me quite a tongue lashing in front of everyone assembled.
When I asked him to describe the problem, he insisted that the cylinder heads on our engines were fragile and cracking with limited flight hours.
I volunteered to fly with the pilots on all the routes and observe how the engines were operated. However, when the president described the engine problem, I had a good hint of the cause, but said nothing at that time.
The first few flights were short hops between nearby cities and flown at low altitudes.
However, a longer return trip to Sydney was at an altitude of 9,000 feet.
A pleasant young Australian pilot was doing the flying as we approached Sydney. It was a single pilot commuter operation with myself in the co-pilot seat.
The pilot contacted air traffic control on the radio and requested permission to descent in preparation to land. Sydney was a busy aviation center.
The controller advised our pilot to descend from 9,000 to 3,000 feet and hold for further instructions. Much to my surprise, the pilot closed the throttles, opened the engine cowl flaps full and dove the aircraft to the 3,000 foot altitude.
I asked the pilot if the maneuver was standard technique for the pilots. He replied, “Yes sir, in fact during my last flight check, the president himself demonstrated that procedure and insisted I follow it.”
As soon as we landed, I requested a meeting with the commuter president. I advised Mr. Prexy that HE had caused their engine problems. His technique had suddenly cooled the engines, resulting in cracks in the cylinder heads.
Then I outlined the recommended technique for descending and protecting the cylinder heads.
After that, we received no more complaints about our engines from that Australian commuter.
During our stay in Australia, we had a more pleasant experience with another commuter. At the request of our distributor, we had flown north to fly with that organization. Among their routes was a flight out to the famous Great Barrier Reef. The trip out was a British-made twin with our Lycoming engines.
A likable young Australian pilot was doing the flying. Again, I was riding the co-pilots seat. We were heavily loaded with passengers, baggage and freight. Arriving over a small island, the pilot informed me it was called “Honeymoon Island,” because newlyweds frequented it.
There was a single, narrow runway, making the landing a challenge, but our pilot handled it well. However, a honeymoon couple were walking away from us down the runway, arm-in-arm and oblivious to the rest of the world.
Our pilot braked in time, opened his window and in the inimitable Australian manner said, “Say mates, kindly get off the runway, thank ye, G’day.” Surprised, they turned, smiled and stepped aside. They appeared to be the personification of newlyweds.
Our flights with the commuters of Australia had taken us north to Rockhampton and the Great Barrier Reef and south down the coast to Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide where the Indian Ocean lay to its south.
Another flight took us to the Outback and Wagga Wagga, where we had the opportunity to visit a typical huge sheep ranch.
We varied our return to the States by way of Hawaii.
