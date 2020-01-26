Diblin: Eighty five years of flying and still in the air

Would you believe that an American designed and manufactured plane is still flying years after its first flight? The Douglas Aircraft Company flew its first DC-3 in 1935.
Considered one of the great aircraft of all time, the DC-3 was the first airplane that could make money just by hauling passengers. When World War II began, the U.S. Army Air Corps had few transports.
The prior years of fiscal restraint and budget cuts had kept our military from purchasing more air transports.
With war imminent, and the need to move men and material around the world, the military needed a plane that could haul both passengers and cargo.
The DC-3 had an already well-established record of reliability and was quickly selected by the military as an ideal air transport and designated as the C-47. Douglas built 10,629 DC-3s and C-47s.
They served with all the services and most of the Allied air forces in every theater of war. War historians had this to say about the C-47: “Built in huge numbers, the C-47 has a story unlike that of any other military aircraft, fulfilling roles as diverse as towing gliders, paratroop dropping, air ambulance, gunship and electronic airfare. After all these years, the aircraft remains in service somewhere in the world.”
President Dwight Eisenhower credited the C-47 as “one of four great American transport contributions to victory in World War II.” The airlines likewise agree that the civilian DC-3 was a key factor in their early success.
After World War II, the C-47 stayed in the military service, and although superseded by bigger and faster transport aircraft, flew during the Berlin Airlift, the Korean War and the conflict in Vietnam. Throughout its career it had many nicknames. The British called it the “Dakota” and many American pilots referred to it as the “Gooney Bird” during WWII. In Vietnam, the gunship version was nicknamed “Puff the Magic Dragon.”
The C-47s left active military service after Vietnam, but many continue to fly cargo and passengers with small airlines in various parts of the world. Today, 85 years after it first flew, it is still in the air.
I am far from being an expert on flying the C-47. However, sharing a limited experience with interested readers, a pair of the twin-engine planes were left at our four-engine base during World War II by the U.S. Air Force Ferry Command.
Nobody seemed to want them, and none of my fellow pilots had ever flown the old bird. A fellow pilot and the writer studied the pilot’s manual and the cockpit and then taught each other to fly the venerable airplane. Like a couple of kids with a new toy, we decided to taxi it around on the ramp.
We learned the hard way that taxiing that tail dragger was work and a challenge. We made the mistake at first attempting to fly the “Gooney Bird” in a strong wind. Some of my landings looked like a huge grasshopper jumping its way down the runway.
We took considerable kidding from our fellow pilots, who after watching us, decided not to give it a try. Apparently, we were too young to scare ourselves because we laughed as if the experience was very funny.
However pilots soon learn that flying can be a humbling experience at times.
