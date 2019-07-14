Diblin: General Billy Mitchell was 20 years ahead of his time

Air Force Magazine published a revealing article about the late General Billy Mitchell. He was described as the “Spiritual Father of the Air Force,” and led the fight for airpower after World War I, but he was court-martialed for his “aggressive advocacy of the cause.”
During the court-martial, Mitchell predicted war in the Pacific that came 16 years later. He further predicted the rise of Japanese military strength and exactly foretold the Sunday morning attack on Pearl Harbor. Historians agree that Mitchell was 20 years ahead of his time with his clear vision of a hazardous future for his country. He was convinced that airpower was the answer to defeating that danger.
During World War I, Brigadier General Mitchell was Chief of Air Service, First Army, and American Expeditionary Forces in Europe. His experiences during the war convinced the General of a need for a strong airpower. However, after the war came the typical extreme downsizing of the military forces in the United States. He also saw the need to have airpower break away from the Signal Corps Aviation Section and ultimately become on a par with the Army and Navy.
Knowing he couldn’t prevail over or change the stolid Army leaders of the time, Mitchell went public. He knew that aviation and airpower had to be sold to the public before Congress would buy it. Along the way, he inspired devotion and admiration in younger airmen, and among them was a promising officer named Henry H. Arnold. Although Arnold paid a penalty in career advancement for a time because of his loyalty and support of Mitchell, his outstanding qualities ultimately moved him to the command of the Army Air Corps as World War II was about to explode.
Mitchell not only was in trouble with the Army, but angered the Navy by saying that airplanes could sink battle ships and challenged them on it. The Navy reluctantly agreed to the challenge and provided as targets some captured German ships, including a so-called unsinkable battleship, the Ostfriesland. Mitchell’s twin-engine bombers dropped six big bombs and sank the battleship.
The record relates that Mitchell was temporarily vindicated because of the successful sinking, but the Navy benefitted from the tests as they immediately embraced the concept of aircraft carriers. Twenty years later, aircraft carriers would dominate the naval war in the pacific.
Because of his persistent public aggressiveness on the support of airpower, Mitchell was first demoted, and soon thereafter ordered to stand a court-martial by President Coolidge. The records show that a verdict of guilty was a foregone conclusion. His health deteriorating and his career gone, Mitch resigned in 1926. He died in 1936 and never lived to see how much of his vision was implemented. The ground work he laid for strategic and tactical aviation served as a major contributor to United States victory in both theaters of World War II. An Air Force historian described our aviator: “General William Mitchell combined a prophet’s vision with a missionary’s zeal.”
His military friends and supporters remembered his contributions by naming a World War II twin-engine bomber, “The Mitchell.” The courageous Doolittle air raid on Japan early in the war was made by that aircraft. This ancient flyboy-columnist had the pleasure of flying the Mitchell throughout the United States during World War II. I liked the Mitchell very much!
