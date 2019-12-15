As you readers know, this column generally discusses some aspect of aviation.
People seem to have an interest in reading about aviation because it has excitement and adventure.
However, that doesn’t mean there is any less of that in other phases of life. Take golf for example.
A close friend and this writer were playing golf some years ago in Florida.
He had hit his ball into the edge of a lake. Leaving the golf cart to look for it, he failed to set the brake. Our first indication of trouble came when we heard the car rolling down a slope toward the lake.
We were too far away and watched helplessly as it slid into the water. Unfortunately, the lake bottom was somewhat steep and the vehicle began to slowly disappear, except for the top of the sunroof.
Things were bad enough with two bags of golf clubs under water, but I had my wallet and car keys in a small carry-on bag in the cart.
The small bag began to float away in the wind and got waterlogged and sunk lower in the water. A sympathetic passing golfer came running with a long ball retriever and handed it to me. In desperation, I waded knee-deep and hooked one handle of the precious bag just as it was about to disappear in the muddy lake.
Everything else was anticlimactic. A crew and truck arrived. Our cart was still visible in the dark water. They waded out and attached a stout rope to our wandering vehicle and pulled it out, looking very pitiful. The salvage crew kidded my friend about getting him a cart with pontoons. Like I always say, life is an adventure.
This golfing adventure reminds me of a similar situation which happened to my old “fly-boy” friend, Joe Z. down in Florida. In his late 70s Joe was still flying his small single engine Great Lakes Trainer Bi-plane. From his extensive background in aviation as a FAA tower operator at the Washington National Airport, and an accident investigator for the National Transportation Safety Board, Joe still was flying high with another exciting aviation story.
On this occasion, Joe Z. was on duty in the Washington Tower when an airport mechanic created quite an incident. The mechanic had made some repairs to the power plant of a small single-engine aircraft and was running it on the ramp to check his work. He was called to the phone and used bad judgement in letting the engine run during his absence. The throttle was loose and the engine vibration cause it to slide forward. The small plane jumped the wheel chocks and had enough power to take off over the nearby river and continued flying. The tower personnel called the Navy and Air Force across the river to give chase.
Two fighters took off and caught the pilot-less plane at the Chesapeake. Over the bay they attempted to shoot it down with no success. Out of ammunition, they trailed along and watched it run out of gas and fall harmlessly into the water.
I am just glad it wasn’t an enemy plane carrying a nuclear bomb against our vaunted air defense.
Joseph A. Diblin, of Northumberland, was a four engine pilot during World War II and has worked as a test pilot and civilian flight instructor. He is also seaplane rated. If you are a veteran and would like to share your story, contact him at 570-473-2594.