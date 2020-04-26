There was once an article in an area newspaper about a private pilot who bombed Independence, Kansas, with rolls of toilet paper on a dare. The oddball pilot bragged that he could target the “bombs” onto the main street. He missed the street and the police arrested him. The oddball paid a fine and lost the bet.
If the guy didn’t live so far away, he may have read my earlier column on a World War II bombing of our own troops with rolls of toilet tissue. However, in my case, I was motivated by revenge. The area soldiers had taken over my bathroom and stolen my boots. They camped on the lawn and blocked the streets. My crew chief on the old B-24 somehow confiscated an excess order of hundreds of rolls of toilet paper.
We flew over their huge camp as the ground soldiers were in long lines for chow. Zooming in at treetop level, I opened the bomb doors and let them have it. I can still see them running as the harmless toilet rolls fluttered down. Revenge at last!
During the same war, and at the same 4-engine airbase, we were training pilots and flight instructors. A fellow flight instructor told me a strange experience he had just observed. He had been having some difficulty with two officer students on simulated, in-flight emergency operation. Both learning officers failed to properly control the big bomber when the instructor simulated the loss of an engine. The instructor, using some sarcasm, commented that the young sergeant crew chief could probably do a better job of flying than the officer student pilots.
The instructor got a surprise when the non-com crew chief commented: “Yes sir, I think I can if you will allow me to fly.” Caught off guard, the instructor allowed the sergeant to take the pilot’s seat. Surprisingly, he made a good takeoff and remaining in the traffic pattern, said to the instructor, “Go ahead and pull (eliminate) an engine.”
When the instructor complied, the young sergeant rattled off the correct procedure while maintaining good control of the heavy bomber. Continuing his amazing demonstration, the crew chief brought the Liberator in for a safe landing. He stepped out of the pilot’s seat, showing no cockiness and resumed his crew chief duties. It was quite an unusual demonstration.
A few days later, I tried to locate the young crew chief, but learned he had been transferred. It was my hope that he had gone to pilot training because apparently he was a natural. We could understand his knowing the pilot training procedures because the crew chief flew with the plane constantly and observed the operation repeatedly.
However, to actually fly and efficiently accomplish the emergency procedure was really something. Our guess was that some flight instructor had taken a liking to the young crew chief and had given him some flight instruction.
Joseph A. Diblin, of Northumberland, was a four-engine pilot during World War II and has worked as a test pilot and civilian flight instructor. He is also seaplane rated. If you are a veteran and would like to share your story, contact him at 570-473-2594.