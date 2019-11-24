We must not forget our veterans and their families and their sacrifices for our country. In remembering them, we do not glorify war, but instead appreciate what they did in protecting our freedom from an occupying enemy.
Many here may never know a true understanding of our freedom until they lose it. Our military who were prisoners of war understood it.
A great example of sacrifice, valor and remarkable courage during World War II that we should remember took place during the Battle of Midway. It was early in the war against Japan, in the Pacific, that the enemy fleet of 160 vessels clashed with the U.S. fleet of only 76 ships. According to military historians, the United States appeared hopelessly outclassed and greatly outnumbered. A further breakdown lists the poor odds for the US. Forces as Japan had 11 battleships, the U.S. had none. The enemy presented 23 cruisers, the U.S. had eight. Worse yet, Japan had eight aircraft carriers, while the U.S. had only three, including the previously crippled Yorktown.
Further review reveals the rest of the odds against us. Japanese pilots had five years of successful war experience, American pilots had none. In the first unit of Marine pilots with the U.S. fleet, 17 of the 21 pilots had just finished flight school. Among Navy dive bomber pilots, 13 of the 16 were new to the airplane. All were flying combat against the best fighter plane in the world at the time — the Japanese Zero. However, what the U.S. pilots lacked in skill and equipment at that stage of the war, they made up for in courage.
During the air and naval battles at Midway, our pilots had some terrible losses. In one torpedo squadron of 15 planes, all 15 were shot down. Another group of our fighter planes lost 21 of 27 aircraft, and 14 of 16 dive bombers. Later postwar enemy records revealed that the Japanese pilots marveled at the courage of the U.S. pilots flying into the face of certain death.
The previously damaged aircraft carrier Yorktown was hit by an aerial attack and ultimately sank. The late Norman Ulmer, of Lewisburg, was aboard the carrier. In spite of the odds and numbers against our forces, when the air-sea battle ended, this was the score: the United States lost 150 planes, one aircraft carrier and 307 lives; Japan lost 253 planes, four aircraft carriers and 3,500 lives.
Military historians concluded that our victory at Midway changed the course of the war in the Pacific to favor the United States and removed the threat to our west coast.
“It was a shining example of valor and courage.” A retired Air Force pilot, who flew for his country in World War II, Korea and Vietnam, wrote about his military comrades. “One common thread in all my military experience was the opportunity to work with a wonderful, unselfish and giving group of servicemen who would give their life for the other.”
He made a point that as terrible as war had been, it has brought forth some of the finest human characteristics.
Heroic people inspire all generations. Let the history of those heroes and their deeds be properly recorded by the men and women who were there and did it, not by some later revisionist who wasn’t there and wrote about it from limited knowledge.
That is the reason I interview and publish the personal military experiences of those who served their nation in time of need.
In the appropriate words of our Marines, “Semper Fi,” always faithful to the nation and the Corps.
