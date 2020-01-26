The temps were unseasonably warm Jan. 11 and the atmosphere inside the Sojka Pavilion at Bucknell University was welcoming and warm indeed. The 16th annual Dirk Sojka’s Slam Dunk, which benefits Suncom Industries, was in full swing when I arrived.
This year’s Slam Dunk was held in conjunction with the Bucknell vs. Holy Cross game. Gary Sojka, past Bucknell president, and Dirk’s dad, told me that for most of the years the Slam Dunk has been held, Bucknell has reigned victorious. We were hoping the trend continued.
I checked in at the press table, picking up my press credential, and then headed upstairs to the McGee Suite where Slam Dunk guests were enjoying social time and a delightful buffet before the game. I talked with SUNCOM board secretary Marty Gates and said “Hi” to WQKX’s Tom Morgan, board vice chair Al Reeves, and Roger Hoffman.
The Slam Dunk always has a fabulous silent auction with something for everyone. This year, the auction needed a second room to display all of the goodies. In addition, Sports Zone and Comics sells sports memorabilia with a portion of the sales going to SUNCOM. Thank you Jason Bailets.
Auction items included clothes, stunning jewelry, autographed sports gear, World Series and Super Bowl programs, artwork, gift certificates, foursome of golf (with cart), PSU football tickets, Bucknell men’s and women’s basketball tickets, getaways, tickets to see Van Halen, and an excellent variety of gift baskets. Businesses are very generous as are the monetary donors. Kudos to all.
The Bison players have open court for SUNCOM people. They sign autographs, pose for photos and shoot hoops. It’s wonderful to see the interaction and warms the hearts of all who watch. Thanks, Bison!
It was nice to see Dr. Fred and Joan Miller who were circulating in the McGee Suite and taking time to savor the buffet. The offerings included tortilla chips and salsa, queso dip, cheese and crackers, crudite platter with ranch dressing, BBQ wings with bleu-cheese dressing, sweet and sour meatballs, pizza, mixed fruit, cookies and bottled water.
I enjoyed meeting Alaina Johns, Gloria Garret, Kiel Noll-Longo, Alexio Burgos, Jasmine Burgos, and Ehsyiah Burgos. They were sampling the buffet as they waited for the game to begin. Ed Cioffi and Brian Bair were also feasting on goodies from the buffet. Ed’s son, Patrick Cioffi, is a SUNCOM staffer and was enjoying the afternoon.
It was wonderful seeing so many people checking out the silent auction as they waited for the game to begin. Sandy George, Ruth Burnham, Raven Rudnitsky, Carol Brann, Diane Meixell, Randi McGinnis, Judy and Joe Kleinbauer, Mark Elliott, Dr. Al Bothe, Jacqueline Paul and Gerry Commerford were among the attendees.
Diane Elliott stopped to chat. We talked about the upcoming Public Library for Union County’s annual auction on March 14. Diane is co-chair with Swan Stull.
Bob and Nancy Shimmel were with their son, Scott Shimmel. They are former neighbors of my daughter, son in law and grandkids and always ask about them.
As always, Danville’s Larry Gipple was meeting and greeting in the McGee Suite. Larry has been informally named “The Mayor of Danville” as he has a handshake, a smile, and a warm greeting for everyone he sees.
Talking with Gary and Sandy Sojka is always a delight. The Sojkas are the gracious hosts of the Slam Dunk. Their son, Dirk, attended SUNCOM’s vocational-training program for 13 years. Sadly, Dirk passed away in July 2002. His spirit shines brightly at the Slam Dunk.
Gary told me all about the Farm Show (I confessed that I’ve never attended). I learned that it’s the largest indoor farm show in the world! And this year, the Philadelphia Eagles and other Pennsylvania sports teams were featured in the butter sculpture.
I made sure to talk with SUNCOM CEO Peggy Vitale. Peggy was thrilled with this year’s Slam Dunk and with the interaction between the basketball players and the SUNCOM people. I spent a few minutes talking Eagles with Peggy’s hubby, Jim Vitale, who was taking a break from snapping photos.
Dottie Douglas was chatting with Lisa Sojka, Sandy and Gary’s daughter and Dirk’s sister, and Tammy Kolmosky. Lisa and Tammy drove to Lewisburg from Maine to attend the Slam Dunk.
The raffle drawing was held at halftime. The lucky winners received, for first prize a $1,000 Visa gift card, second prize a $500 gift card, and third prize, a catered event at Sojka Pavilion for the Bucknell vs. Loyola men’s game.
The sponsor-recognition ceremony was also held during halftime. Dennis Curtin, Weis Markets; Kyle Alexander and Morgan, 94KX, Sunbury Broadcasting; Dr. Michael Ryan, Geisinger Health System; Tim Pavlechko, deputy director of Bucknell Athletics; and Sandy, Gary and Lisa Sojka were recognized and awarded plaques by Peggy Vitale. An enthusiastic round of applause followed.
During the second half, I had the opportunity to talk with Bill Coiley, the director of procurement for SUNCOM. Bill has been with SUNCOM for 30 years and is an enthusiastic supporter of SUNCOM and how they help people with developmental disabilities “reach their potential.” Bill told me how much it means to the people who have jobs at SUNCOM to be working. SUNCOM helps so many people in our Valley. We are blessed to have this excellent organization and the dedicated staff.
The game was exciting and the big Bucknell win added to the already stellar day. The Bison defeated Holy Cross 75-60.
As I was getting ready to take my leave after the game, I heard my name and turned to see Congressman Fred Keller who is an avid Bucknell basketball fan. It was nice to catch up. Fred was going to check to see if he had the winning bid on a N.Y. Yankees item. As I walked by the table, it appeared Fred was the winner.
I walked to my car with Karen Nicholson. We talked about the game, the Slam Dunk, and upcoming events. The social season is beginning to heat up, even as the temperatures dip. Hope to see you On the Scene in 2020.
Until next time…
Look for Freddi Carlip, of Lewisburg, at coming “scenes.” She can be reached by e-mail at onthescenefsc@gmail.com.