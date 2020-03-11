DJ ready to blast to the past at dance party

NORTHUMBERLAND — Girls and guys still just want to have fun, and dancing to ’80s and ’90s music never seems to grow old.
Dance to your favorite jams and videos on Saturday at the ’80s/90s Dance Party at the Front Street Station. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the dance starts at 9 p.m.
DJ Howie Miller, of Midnite Jam Sound System, showed his sense of fun by returning a reporter’s phone call while he was hosting a Karaoke Night at The Duck In, in Sunbury, answering questions on the microphone in front of the crowd.
“Eighties and ’90s music is the best ever,” Miller said. “Nothing that they come out with anymore will match the ’80s and ’90s as far as danceable music. It’s lots of fun.”
When asked what people will enjoy about the Front Street Station Dance Party, Miller mentioned a dress-up contest with prizes awarded to those who best represent the time period, but his fans at The Duck In had another reason for attending one of his gigs:
“Best DJ ever,” they shouted.
There will also be a $50 door prize drawing, and anyone who enters their name on the “Going” list on the Facebook Events site will be automatically entered. Participants must be present to win.
“Everybody loves the 80’s and 90’s,” said Jay Seidel Jr., owner of Front Street Station. “I mean, you can’t beat it. It sells itself.”