Every veteran has a story and it should be told. Veteran’s stories are the history of our nation. This one is in a book about a ship in World War II, its crew, and written by a Navy man on the ship. It is titled “Do Not Thou Forget Me.”
Richard Goss, the author, was a Northumberland lad who graduated from high school in 1941. He entered Bucknell in the fall of that year. Following the Pearl Harbor attack, Goss volunteered for the Navy V-12 program. Trained at Bucknell and Columbia universities, Goss was commissioned an ensign in the U.S. Navy in June 1944.
His ship was the Bladen, an auxiliary attack transport. The ship designation and structure meant she was intended for combat landings and could carry up to 1,000 troops, with their gear, to an invasion beach. They would unload the troops and equipment into landing craft, which would convey them onto the enemy beach under combat conditions.
The Bladen was ordered to prepare for the invasion of Okinawa. The day of the invasion was April 1, 1945. The Bladen was to make a feint as if it was going to land Marine troops on the southeastern side of Okinawa. It was intended to draw the Japanese troops away from the real landings on the southwestern beaches.
As the invasion began, the kamikaze suicide planes struck in great numbers and were frightful. “Death was real and very near. The only way to stop them was to shoot the planes down; and even if we downed them, they sometimes fell onto our ships with a terrific explosion and fatal results.”
A key target of the Japanese planes were the troop transports of the Bladen type. Those crews feared the kamikaze most of all among the dangerous battle threats. As Goss remembers the experience: “It was a sight such as many of us had never seen before, and such as I trust we shall never see again.”
The kamikazes took a terrible toll on our ships. The U.S. Navy’s cost to capture Okinawa: 34 Naval vessels sunk, 368 damaged, more than 4,900 sailors killed or missing in action, and more than 4,800 wounded. Goss’s book didn’t attempt to list the awful Air Corps, Marines and Army casualties.
Goss had the responsibility of a “boat officer” at Iwo Jima and Okinawa and was assigned to land troops and ammunition boats on the invasion beaches. He had to land them on the correct beach and time it accurately, all under constant enemy fire. At Okinawa, his three boats sank during the landing attempt. He survived in spite of it.
Okinawa has been termed by military historians as the bloodiest battle of the Pacific. The cost in lives and ships and material was so great, it pressured President Truman into the decision to use the atomic bomb. If Japan could fight so fiercely to defend an island 360 miles from their homeland, Truman realized the awful possible cost to us when they defended their homeland of Japan.
Goss took the title of his book from a prayer one of the military chaplains had printed on a card and given to each Marine.
“O Lord! Thou knowest how busy I must be this day. If I forget thee, do not thou forget me.”
This firsthand account of the Pacific War II, by one who was there, is available on the web or in most bookstores.
Joseph A. Diblin, of Northumberland, was a four-engine pilot during World War II and has worked as a test pilot and civilian flight instructor. He is also seaplane rated. If you are a veteran and would like to share your story, contact him at 570-473-2594.