As many students prepare to head back to their physical classrooms this fall, it’s a good idea to start boosting immune systems, getting back into a routine, and mentally and emotionally preparing for the year ahead.
After five months of schools being closed, it’s likely that many families have gotten used to a laxer routine, but according to Dr. Allison Schuessler, Geisinger pediatrician, it’s in everyone’s best interest if preparation for the more structured school year starts now. Especially when it comes to good sleep schedules.
“Don’t wait until the night before school to reinstitute that school-year bedtime,” she said. Get up in the morning, and get moving.
“Hopefully our families have been spending a lot of time outside and getting lots of exercise,” Schuessler said. “Continuing those things, making sure we’re getting good healthy meals – it’s all really important for our brains and getting us prepared to get back into learning.”
Sleep, healthy eating, and exercising are also great immune boosters, as are proper hygienic practices, so help these become second nature to your children.
“Hopefully parents are already talking to their kids and working on good handwashing,” Schuessler said, “before and after we eat, and before and after we use the bathroom. Especially if we’re going to be at school and sharing things.”
Schuessler also encourages parents to practice wearing masks with their kids, as they may be required to wear masks during school longer than they are currently used to.
A recent pediatrics column by UPMC agrees that getting enough sleep, eating regular and healthy meals, and daily exercise, will prepare students well: “Your child’s mind and body will be able to tackle back-to-school worries more easily if they are rested and healthy,” it reads.
The column also encourages parents to schedule a wellness exam or sports physical before the start of school, and to make sure the child has a regular family physician or pediatrician who can keep track of their medical history from year to year.
In addition to the physical health of a student, the mental and emotional needs as they prepare to head back to school should also be addressed. Be positive and encourage students to be optimistic about the year, the column states, and listen and be available to talk with your children about their concerns.
Parents can make preparing for the new year fun by planning a school supplies shopping trip, or taking their children to the new school playground. Families can also make plans for the first week of school, including daily outfits and events with friends.
And remember that if you stay calm and confident, your child will be as well. Be aware of signs of anxiety, especially in a world where the COVID pandemic has added to the stress that already exists at back-to-school time.