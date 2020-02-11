Dog club forms canine hospice team

LEWISBURG — Precious Paws Therapy Program is a partnership of the Tri-County Obedience Dog Club. Seven handlers and their canine companions are available through Hospice of Evangelical to make visits to hospice patients in their homes, nursing facility or hospital.
The canines are Certified Canine Good Citizen and Therapy Certified. The volunteers would love to put “paw prints” on the hearts of any individual, may it be the patient or the caretakers. The therapy dogs are trained to offer affection, comfort and support.
Therapy dogs are known to lower blood pressure, improve cardiovascular health, release endorphins (oxytocin) that have calming effects, and diminish physical pain. The act of petting produces an automatic relaxation response.
Precious Paws Therapy Program’s motto is “Happy Paws Make Happy Hearts”. For information about Tri-County Obedience Dog Club, contact Cindy Yoder at 570-966-1829.