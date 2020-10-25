SUNBURY — In just more than a year, The Painted Pooch Grooming Salon owner, Shawnee Liesenfeld, tripled her business and became a published groomer for her witty ideas and fun approach to taking care of animals.
Liesenfeld, 40, of Sunbury, a groomer of 24 years, opened at 454 Market St. in September 2019 and has been busy ever since.
The former technician at the Sunbury Animal Hospital offers daycare for dogs of all ages, sizes and breeds, along with grooming services for dogs and cats by appointment.
Liesenfeld recently discovered she was published in "I Fashion Pet," which is a yearly international publication for dog groomers.
The owner saw pictures of dogs that Liesenfeld she had dyed and sent an email requesting to see more work.
From there she submitted pictures of a standard poodle that was dyed the autism puzzle, and a french bulldog that was dyed as a leopard.
Both were published.
"I am ecstatic and honored to be published," she said. "Only the best of the best are in there. There are people published in this book from several countries across the world."
Liesenfeld has been coloring animals for more than eight years, she said.
"I only use vegan products made for dogs that are 100-percent safe," she said.
Liesenfeld started offering grooming services one day a week at the animal hospital, but her clientele was too large to sustain there.
She now has more than 600 clients, she said.
One of those clients, Sheri Purdy, of Northumberland, who owns a great Pyrenees, named Bella, has been going to Liesenfeld since she opened.
"We were introduced to Shawnee (Liesenfeld) through a friend to groom Bella and when we contacted her, we learned she did daycare as well," Purdy said. "It was nice to take Bella there because she cares for her with activities and engages with other dogs."
Purdy said Liesenfeld then began to dye her 90-pound dog, which looks like a white polar bear.
"My children pick out the colors and we have done everything from a rainbow to a patriotic tail," she said. "It's fun for them and myself and she (Liesenfeld) is great at what she does. She loves her job and she loves our pets."
Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich said he was proud of Liesenfeld for her work and putting Sunbury on the map.
"I think it is so awesome," he said. "A local business being recognized for its creativity is great and it shows another example that one of our many businesses being seen across the world."
For Liesenfeld, she will continue to accept clients — for now.
"I love doing this and I am blessed to the customers that I do," she said. "I am thrilled to be in downtown Sunbury and happy I am making the city and my customers proud."