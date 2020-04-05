LEWISBURG — The traditional image of the family dog sitting in a doghouse with his name painted across the doorway? That doesn’t quite cut it for Dr. Brian Beitz and the dogs he boards at his business, Waverly Kennels, a luxury pet salon and spa, boutique, hotel and day care.
“I’ve always been a dog lover,” Beitz said. “I’ve had dogs my entire life.”
Growing up in his family’s apparel business, Beitz said fashion is in his blood. When he retired as a CEO, he knew his next venture would have to include his beloved miniature schnauzers. He created Waverly Kennels to provide the kind of boarding experience he would want for his own dogs, complete with individual rooms boasting a queen-sized bed, couch, chair, TV, lamp and Oriental rugs.
Beitz traveled for a living and was fortunate to have staff to take care of his dogs. Leaving his pets at a typical kennel would have made it difficult to enjoy vacations.
“My dogs live a certain level of life,” he said. “To them, going to a concrete prison with a concrete floor and bars is not something my dogs live in. That would traumatize my dogs.”
Bonnie Thomas, of Jersey Shore, has been boarding her two beagles at Waverly Kennels for years.
“I have to say, they love it there,” Thomas said. “They go right to the door. Brian welcomes them, and they walk right in. It’s just like they’re going home.”
She mentioned the TV and radio in each room, saying, “It’s like the comforts of home for the dog.”
When one of her dogs needed medication while Thomas was away, Beitz handled everything.
“He is just right on top of things,” Thomas said. “I would not take (my dogs) anywhere else. And he has reasonable prices, I think.”
Beyond boarding, W Boutique offers luxury coats, gowns, summer dresses, vests and accessories for pets. W Boutique’s clothing lines have been displayed at dog shows and human shows in New York City and all around the world.
“We do anything from a casual wool coat to a ball gown for a dog, and everything in between,” Beitz said. “Everything from a Chihuahua to a Great Dane.”
There’s a large market for dog fashion. Many items go toward upscale shows, but some pet owners just like the look of a well-dressed dog.
“I sell a lot of gowns and different things for dogs who are just lounging on the sofa with their owner. We always say, we’re the business for the discerning dog and their owner. Certainly the spoiled dog and their owner,” Beitz said with a laugh.
W Boutique’s bestselling item is a wool coat called the Hollis, after Beitz’s own dog. It’s made from Woolrich wool.
“I like the fact that he uses high-quality wool from Woolrich,” said Nancy Bernstein, of Lewisburg. “He supports local business people.”
“They’re wonderful, classic pieces,” Beitz said. “You’ll see them on the streets of Lewisburg to New York to Paris.”
Bernstein has helped Beitz with a fashion show in New York that raised more than $100,000 for animal rescue groups. She has bought Waverly outfits for her own Miniature Schnauzer as well as her French bulldog, Chihuahua and beagle. One of her favorites is a coat for her French bulldog, a species that gets cold easily.
“It’s a tan, wool coat with a piece of fur across the neck to keep him nice and warm,” she said.
Beitz has seen an increase in the number of brides and grooms who want to include pets in their wedding. He has outfitted dogs, cats and gerbils. One time a wedding with six bridesmaids and six groomsmen asked for matching outfits for the rabbit each person carried.
“If they want it, we dress it,” he said.
Beitz understands the mindset of people who want their pets to match what they’re wearing. He started out by making coats for his own dogs then made more at peoples’ requests.
“I was that owner that had to have the matching overcoats,” he said. “I admit it. I am that owner. If I’m wearing a wool coat, I don’t want my dog in a nylon polyester coat. I want something that looks as nice as what I’m wearing.”
With prices ranging from $35 for an embroidered court jacket to $1,200 for a Milan fur coat, it’s easy to suppose Waverly’s clientele is strictly upper class, but that’s not the case.
“We actually cater more toward the absolute pet lover, whatever socio-economic group that is,” Beitz said, noting that they have “wonderful truck driver clients” as well as independently wealthy ones. Some of his regulars come from as far as D.C., New York City and Chicago.
As expected, W Pet Salon & Spa offers more than a shampoo and trim. Services range from a hydrating shampoo and conditioner to hot oil treatments, aromatherapy and even a Spanish mud bath.
“We pretty much try to pamper dogs as much as we can,” Beitz said.
Trimming services vary from the “cute puppy cut” to the Westminster show dog look, always with an eye toward relaxing the dog. Thomas mentioned that when her dogs come home they are always nicely groomed.
“We expect the dog to look wonderful, but we want the dog to leave happy,” Beitz said. “That’s always our goal.”
Appreciating the fact that her dogs can keep each other company in the same room when they’re boarding, Thomas said of Beitz, “I just think it’s awesome how he treats dogs like they were his own.”
