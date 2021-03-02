Comparison of Transitions assistance from A.) July 1, 2019, to Jan. 31, 2020, and from B.)July 1, 2020, to Jan 31, 2021.
Individual Counseling Hours
A.) 2,881.76 B.) 3,574.14
Group Counseling Hours
A.) 1,799.14 B.) 168.23
Safe House Guests
A.) 70 B.) 77
Safe House Nights
A.) 2,325 B.) 2,769
Hotline Calls
A.) 1,276 B.) 1,702
Transitions has seen a 19% increase in Individual Counseling hours. However, due to COVID-19 safety precautions, the organization has scaled back the Group Counseling programs to ensure that facilitators and participants are not put at higher risk. This has caused a 91% decrease in Group Counseling hours. They have recently started providing Virtual Support Groups and are seeing a growing number of participants.
They had a 10% increase in the number of Safe House Guests and a 17% increase in the number of Nights guests stay in our safe house.
Hotline calls have increased by 25%.