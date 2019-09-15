On a special flight, I had landed and refueled at Albuquerque, New Mexico. On our takeoff, the tower operator had called excitedly to advise that we were leaking a cloud of fuel behind our four-engine Liberator bomber.
I quickly acknowledged and indicated we would land immediately, and turned off all electrical equipment. One little spark and we would be one big explosion. The landing must be as soft and perfect as possible! Using some power during the landing, we made a very light touchdown – a grease job. I turned to look at the senior crew chief and noted that his face was white – not with fear of the landing, but the refueling was his responsibility and he had failed in it. He admitted to allowing an unfamiliar ground crew at Albuquerque AF Base to do the refueling. They had failed to safety wire the gas tank caps, and the airflow suction across the top of the wing had sucked the fuel tank caps upward, resulting in the loss of 1,000 gallons of aviation fuel and a fire hazard.
We refueled again (carefully), and took off for Los Angeles. The typical haze and fog were present in the area. A routine instrument landing system (ILS) approach was made without incident. We parked on the ramp after slightly more than 10 hours of flight.
The following morning I had planned for a non-stop flight from Los Angeles back to our base in middle Tennessee. However, the Los Angeles Airport did not have the proper fuel for our aircraft’s engines. A lady flight dispatcher advised us to make the short flight to Palm Springs Airport where we could get the necessary fuel. My crew were all standing nearby when the female dispatcher commented that a number of young actresses were vacationing at Palm Springs, and had given her their phone number in the event that some military flyers were looking for friendly company. This wasn’t unusual during wartime. Knowing that I had a general awaiting the results of this special long-range flight, I paid no attention to the offer. However, unknown to me, some members of the crew had accepted the phone number.
Arriving at Palm Springs, we were promptly refueled. It required a few minutes for me to fill out and submit our flight plan to the dispatcher. When I arrived back at our airplane, the crew informed me that the tachometer to No. 1 engine was inoperative and the mechanic advised it would require overnight to repair it. I immediately got the picture – the crew wanted to meet the movie gals.
I had a General waiting, so in spite of moans and groans from everybody, I said we would fly anyway and set the No. 1 engine speed by reference to the other three tachometers. We took off without further incident.
Our planned flight took us over the Grand Canyon. The crew asked that we fly low over that unusual picture of nature. Not wishing to have the crew think of me as a “mule head” I agreed. Arriving over the Grand Canyon area southwest of Las Vegas, the canyon was fairly wide. We were flying along on a level with the tops of the surrounding terrain. As we proceeded along, the canyon narrowed. Suddenly our aircraft began to sink. We were caught in a downdraft. I immediately applied climb power to all four engines and got up out of that dangerous area barely in time. In later years, I learned there had been a number of crashes in the canyon caused by low flight and downdrafts. Today there are restrictions in flights over the Grand Canyon.
By the time we arrived over Arkansas, it was night time. In addition the weather had deteriorated into clouds and rain. Our airbase at Smyrna, Tennessee was reporting similar weather, with ceiling and visibility close to minimums. I made an instrument weather approach to our base at 4 a.m. that miserable morning. Landing safely, we had flown 9 hours and 45 minutes non-stop.
In retrospect, a flight of such length, through a mixture of weather and over varied terrain, tends to create a number of experiences. Many important in-flight decisions must be made and they must be right, or it could be fatal. However, that is the challenge of flight.
Oh yes, the General was pleased with the PROMPT flight results.
Joseph A. Diblin, of Northumberland, was a four-engine pilot during World War II and has worked as a test pilot and civilian flight instructor. He is also seaplane rated. If you are a veteran and would like to share your story, contact him at 570-473-2594.