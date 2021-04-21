DANVILLE —Donations from Geisinger, the Danville Business Alliance, local businesses and private contributors, is helping the Danville Community Center overcome the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Even before the pandemic hit the DACC had been struggling with declining memberships over several years, said director of operations, Heather Laubach.
As the number of COVID cases rose, income from the center’s monthly programs increased. Fewer people returned when the doors reopened. Memberships dropped.
The DACC board of directors noted that membership is down more than 30 percent over the past three years.
The center, founded in 1986 and located at 1041 Liberty St., offers a range of programs and employs about 35 people.
“The cost to operate a large facility with an indoor pool has only increased over that time,” the board said in a letter.
“Our Director of Operations, Heather Laubach, and her dedicated staff have worked diligently to pare expenses, secure grants and engage in fundraising to help offset the declining revenue trend. Despite these efforts, cash shortfalls have occurred, and funds remain very tight.”
Still, thanks to community stakeholders, DACC is keeping its head above water as it rebuilds member rolls.
Now, there is even more reason to be optimistic about DACC.
Several funding sources have stepped up — Geisinger,the Danville Business Alliance and others stepped up until DACC can secure a steady funding stream, said Andy Nied, board president.
“There were a lot of individual contributors,” Nied said. “It’s all been very difficult. Heather has done a fantastic job. (Staff members) have done a great job to fight our way out of it.”
COVID was not a good time for facitlities like DACC, Nied said. “We had just gotten to a point where we were breaking even and then we had to go into survival mode. It made us re-think — OK, what are we doing? What is our real purpose here and what are we trying to do? —so this was an opportunity we thought to put together a strategic plan.”
A plan that addresses the future of DACC, ways to expand its reach and become independently solvent.
“What are we trying to be down the road?” Nied mused. And so the board came up with areas to focus on.
The stakeholders at DACC, have a vision — that the Center will be a hub in the greater Danville community for recreation, social activities, and learning opportunities for people of all ages and walks of life.
One focus will be on community, he said. “Becoming more of a central meeting place. This would drive programming that might not be traditional to DACC, like cooking classes, language classes, educational-oriented programs.
Also early childhood care opportunities, which is needed in the community. These are different ways to use the facility.”
There are opportunites to partner with the school district as well — particularly given the location to DACC to the high school and elementary school.
“Things beneficial to the community from a healthy lifestyle perspective are being thought of,” Nied said. “Community wellness programs that we could be involved in.
Other points in the strategic plan, Nied said, are structural in nature.
“The facility is dated, for one thing,” he said. “So over the next few years we’ll establish some goals in terms of upgrading the facility, expansion, and fixing things that are broken.”
A lot of that will be driven by DACC’s partnership with Geisinger. “But we do recognize that the facility needs some updating.”
The strategic plan also addresses the issue of DACC being financially stable, Nied said.
“Every month we want to be thinking about thriving and not surviving. We want to ensure that we have the financial ability to do all these things.”
Finally, is there anything DACC can do to help support the community? Nied asked. “That is part of our strategic plan as well. Given the pandemic, for example, we offered DACC as a possible vaccine center. We opened up DACC as a place where students could do virtual schooling. Things we should be doing to support the area.”
There are opportunities for DACC to work with some of the larger organizations in the area, he said.
DACC’s current membership is 1,555. Ten years ago it was 3,500 people.
Laubach said the rolls are slowly growing again. “We’re seeing a difference in people coming back in the last several weeks. People are getting more comfortable, getting vaccinated. Whether they’re new or returning, I’d love to see people coming in with their families.”
The center, which reopened last month, has been following federal and state guidelines to keep everyone safe.
“We require masks, non-contact temperature check,” Laubach said.
Those coming in also are asked if they have had a fever, a cough or if they were exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID. And DACC class sizes have been reduced to maintain social distancing.