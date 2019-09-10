Dr. Brown reached career milestone

LEWISBURG — Michael Brown, MD, made his last baby delivery on Labor Day at The Family Place of Evangelical Community Hospital.
Brown will continue to see children as patients and take care of women and their health issues as he continues as a primary care physician at Family Medicine of Evangelical — Lewisburg.
Brown delivered Thaller LeValley at 5:08 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 2. The 8 pound, 15 ounce, 20-inch long baby boy, joins big brother, Harlan, who was delivered by Brown in 2017. Proud parents are Kevin and Amanda LeValley, of Selinsgrove.
Brown has been delivering babies for 39 years including during residency and has been delivering babies at Evangelical since 1984.